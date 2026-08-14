Jobs Crisis Fuels Risky Migration

Government links rising outward migration to economic pressure and unemployment as police warn that job seekers are being exposed to trafficking, labour exploitation and deceptive overseas recruitment.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s long-promoted image as a land of opportunity is coming under increasing strain, with government acknowledging that growing numbers of Batswana are leaving the country in search of jobs, specialised skills opportunities and better healthcare abroad.

The admission is contained in government’s National Voluntary Report on the Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which records an increase in outward migration in recent years.

MIGRATION RISES

According to the report, outward migration has increased particularly towards Europe, driven by perceptions of better economic opportunities, access to specialised skills markets and healthcare systems abroad.

“In more recent years, Botswana has experienced an increase in outward migration, especially to Europe, driven by perceived economic opportunities, access to specialised skills markets and better health care systems abroad,” the report states.

Government links the trend to economic difficulties, citing periods of low and declining economic growth, increased fiscal pressures and declining mineral revenues. High unemployment, particularly among young people, and perceptions of better opportunities abroad are also identified as key drivers.

22 REPORTED MISSING

The Botswana Police Service has warned that some Batswana seeking opportunities abroad may be falling victim to human trafficking and labour exploitation.

In a media release issued on 5 August, police said 22 Batswana had been reported missing after allegedly travelling abroad in search of employment opportunities. Another eight people were intercepted before reaching their intended destinations, while two of those intercepted were successfully rescued in a foreign country through intervention by relevant authorities.

The missing persons range in age from 19 to 48, indicating that the vulnerability extends beyond young and inexperienced job seekers.

TRAFFICKING RISKS

Police say desperate job seekers are being lured by promises of lucrative overseas employment, attractive salaries, funded travel and accommodation, only for communication with some of them to abruptly cease.

The force fears the 22 reported cases may represent only the visible part of a wider problem, warning that additional cases may have gone unreported. It says unscrupulous individuals and criminal networks are exploiting job seekers through offers that can lead to human trafficking, labour exploitation and other forms of transnational organised crime.

The government report similarly warns young people about deceptive recruitment practices, misinformation and online fraud.

ECONOMIC WARNING

The developments expose a contradiction in Botswana’s migration story. While the country continues to attract skilled and unskilled migrants because of opportunities in sectors such as industry and mining, some citizens are increasingly looking outward because they believe better prospects exist elsewhere.

The migration report therefore presents outward migration as more than the movement of people. It is also a warning signal about Botswana’s economic health, employment prospects and ability to retain its workforce.