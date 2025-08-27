Samora’s Spirit Runs Through Lobatse

Set for September in Lobatse, the inaugural Samora Machel Compatriot Marathon will honour the legacy of the Mozambican freedom fighter while raising support for children with disabilities

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Samora Machel Compatriot Marathon will officially launch on 29 August 2025 at the Samora Machel Museum in Lobatse, with the main race taking place on 27 September 2025 in the town famous for Botswana beef industry.

The event will celebrate the life of the late Mozambican leader, Samora Moisés Machel, whose birthday falls on 29 September.

According to Event Manager, Letsweletse Moshabi, the launch is also designed to attract potential partners, particularly from the business community, who are invited to participate in a market day during the launch.

More than just a race

The marathon will be followed by an After-Race Cultural Festival in Lobatse, marking Machel’s birthday with music and celebration. Proceeds from the festival will go towards supporting children with disabilities in Lobatse, helping to improve their access to education and opportunities.

“The marathon looks at assisting the disabled children of Lobatse, most of whom are hidden indoors and are not allowed to access opportunities that a normal child can get,” said Moshabi in an interview.

A community-driven legacy

He credited the idea to Tebogo Mothudi of Lobatse, who approached him to assist in organizing the marathon. Together they sought approval from the Mozambican High Commission in Gaborone and the Machel family, which was granted in March 2024.

The organisers have also partnered with the Lobatse Town Council to identify families of children with disabilities who will directly benefit from the proceeds.

Although the event was initially intended for 2024, elections in both Botswana and Mozambique delayed its debut.

Mozambican launch soon

Looking beyond this year, Moshabi revealed that there are plans to expand the marathon to Mozambique are advanced. With the support of Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs, a launch is scheduled to take place there in the near future.

“We plan to have another launch of the marathon in Mozambique with the help of the Ministry of International Affairs, which has already given us the thumbs up,” he said. “Next year, registration will not be for free as we aim to grow the event and involve more athletes and musicians from Mozambique.”