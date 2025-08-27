Scar vs Zeus: Hip-Hop Titans to Face Off

Competition will meet brotherhood when two of Botswana’s most celebrated rappers go head-to-head in an eponymous live performance styled “Scar vs Zeus” at Botswana Craft on 5 September 2025, replete with full live bands and surprise guest features

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The local hip-hop scene is gearing up for what fans are calling a “history-making showdown” in which rappers Thato “Scar” Matlhabaphiri and Game “Zeus” Bantsi will share the stage in a rare, high-voltage performance.

Both artists have carried the torch for motswako and rap in Botswana for years, hence this face-off is billed as one of the most electrifying events of the year.

For Scar, the event represents more than just music. “This showdown is history in the making,” he said in an interview. “Zeus and I have been carrying this culture for a long time, and seeing the buzz around it shows that hip-hop is alive in Botswana and respected and celebrated,”.

Hip-hop’s “jazz era”

Zeus described the performance as a full-circle moment for the genre. “This is hip-hop’s jazz era now where a lot of its pioneers are grandmasters, both in skill and age,” he told Time Out. It’s a celebration of legacy and a resurgence for motswako right now.”

He added that the showcase also aims to spotlight craftsmanship at a time when debate around freestyle authenticity and AI-generated lyrics is gaining attention. “It’s important to display what craftsmanship is,” Zeus said.

Adding to the distinctiveness of the night, both rappers will be backed by live bands in a rarity for Botswana hip-hop. The show will also feature guest appearances by Veezo View and Ban T, with more surprises expected on the night.

Live bands and guest appearances

“Performing live is in real time,” said Zeus. “The energy shifts, the delivery changes, and the whole stage experience becomes more dynamic.”

While anticipation is high for lyrical battles and showmanship, both rappers emphasised the balance between rivalry and mutual respect.

“The rivalry brings the fire – the energy that keeps us sharp,” said Scar. “But there’s also deep respect. At the end of the day, it’s a celebration of hip-hop, of longevity, and of what we have contributed.”

Differences and similarities

Zeus echoed the sentiment, noting that competition, when rooted in respect, strengthens the culture. “People sometimes don’t understand what healthy competition looks like,” he said. “We go further when we put aside our differences and put together similarities.”

“Scar vs Zeus” will take place at Botswana Craft on Friday 5 September 2025. Tickets are priced at P250 single and P400 double and are available at Botswana Craft.