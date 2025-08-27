DStv Offers Holiday Entertainment for Families

DStv has unveiled a line-up of shows, movies and edutainment programmes designed to keep children entertained and families engaged during the school holidays

GAZETTE REPORTER

With schools closed for the holidays, parents face the challenge of keeping children occupied and entertained. To help families manage, DStv has rolled out a holiday offering of kids’ content, family-friendly films and educational programming.

On-the-Go Streaming

DStv Stream allows families to access shows and movies from mobile devices, tablets or smart TVs, offering flexibility for parents and children. Users can download up to 25 shows or movies, making it a practical option for road trips and travel.

Family Movie Nights

DStv Box Office is featuring titles such as The Bad Guys, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Bernard: Mission Mars. Families can rent films for at-home cinema experiences.

Subscribers also have the option to expand their viewing through “Add Movies” on the MyDStv App, which provides access to dedicated movie channels.

Award-Winning Kids’ Shows

The holiday line-up includes a variety of programmes across multiple age groups. Highlights include Silly Sundays on Cartoonito, Totally Spies on Cartoon Network, Teletubbies on CBeebies, and Paw Patrol on NickJr.

Families can also explore curated content through the #DStvFamilyHuddle section on DStv Stream.

Edutainment Options

In addition to entertainment, DStv has emphasised learning-focused programming. Shows such as The Tiny Chef Show encourage creativity while channels like National Geographic provide factual content on nature and history.

Parents can manage screen time and ensure age-appropriate viewing by activating Parental Controls through the MyDStv App. The feature is designed to help families balance entertainment with routines such as bedtime.