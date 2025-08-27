Leteisi on Heels: Where Tradition Meets Modern Glamour

Gaborone’s fashion calendar is about to get its crown jewel

GAZETTE REPORTER

Set to take place on 20 September 2025 at MO’s Open Table, Leteisi on Heels will be more than just a fashion event but a full-bodied cultural experience that fuses tradition with sophistication, all in the glitz of a red-carpet affair.

Timed to coincide with Botswana’s Independence Month, the event will mark the country’s 59th anniversary with style, grace, and a renewed celebration of national identity through the beloved leteisi fabric.

But this isn’t your grandmother’s ceremonial leteisi – this is high fashion redefined. Contacted by phone, Taolo “Taes” Entaile, creative director, fashion icon and founder of Richman, the brains behind the event alongside Leteisi On Fleek, put it like no other.

Not just for weddings and funerals

“Leteisi is not just for weddings and funerals any more,” he said. “We’re saying it belongs on the runway, at the brunch, at cocktail events, anywhere you want to turn heads.”

With over 500 guests expected, among them diplomats, influencers, music lovers, fashionistas, and food connoisseurs, Leteisi on Heels is poised to be the lifestyle event of the year.

Attendees will be treated to live performances by top local and international acts, fine dining rooted in traditional cuisine with a modern twist, and of course, breathtaking leteisi fashion.

“This is our love letter to Botswana”

“This is our love letter to Botswana,” Entaile enthused. “We wanted to create an experience that honours the fabric, the heritage, while also showing what’s possible when culture meets creativity.

“The red carpet will not only be walked on but will be owned by women in heels and men in sneakers, all wrapped in bold leteisi statements.”

Strict dress codes will be enforced: Females must don leteisi with heels while males are expected to pair leteisi with sneakers, creating a deliberate combination of elegance and street style.

Culture and contemporary cool

The event promises a seamless blend of culture and contemporary cool, offering brands and corporates the perfect environment to treat clients, reward teams, or simply align themselves with the country’s most aspirational crowd.

Entaile emphasised: “We’re not just showcasing fashion; we’re celebrating identity. When you wear leteisi, you’re telling your story as a Motswana with pride and style.”