Jam for Brunch Returns with a Rewind

After a five-year break, the beloved lifestyle event, Jam for Brunch, will make a highly-anticipated comeback on 7 September at Joy City Park in Tsholofelo where with food, music and eclectic vibes will be at the centre of the experience

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Jam for Brunch (JFB) first launched at Bojanala Waterfront in November 2014, it filled a gap in Gaborone’s weekend scene.

Founded by Basadi Dibeela and Zandile Rammekwa who were later joined by Game “Zeus” Bantsi, JFB created a new culture of daytime lifestyle events built on food, music and community. “We were inspired by a love for food and travel,” Rammekwa explained in an interview.

“After COVID, we realised that there was still a need for daytime lifestyle events, and our passion for food, music, and lifestyle hadn’t changed. This comeback is about celebrating 10 years of JFB while making space for new brunchers and jammers.”

A taste, a jam, a vibe

What makes JFB stand out is its seamless fusion of brunch, drinks and live music. From the beginning, the organisers set out to create a space where patrons could indulge in good food while discovering new sounds.

The event was soon known for its creative food stalls, free cocktails on entry, and a stage that welcomes a wide variety of artists.

Over the years, JFB has hosted everything from rock and Christian pop groups to stripped-down sets by local stars like Drama Boi. “We created a concept and the patrons ran with it, making it a memorable journey,” Rammekwa said.

The Rewind Edition

The September return is themed “The Rewind Edition,” which is a nod to JFB’s roots and the early days of the event. Instead of a commercial line-up, the organisers focus on eclectic performances and unexpected collaborations.

“We always wanted to create a stage for alternative music that isn’t always given commercial space,” said Rammekwa. “Every artist interprets their music differently for JFB, and that makes each edition unique.”

For Zeus, the return is about more than music and food. “Jam for Brunch was never just meant to be an event but a business,” he noted.

More than an event

“The last one we had was in December 2019 before COVID hit. This is us resuscitating a business that has been dormant and ensuring we get the value and essence right for the next event.”

With Yarona FM, BAO Outdoor Film Nights, Bokamoso Consultancy, Joy City Park, and Webtickets among the partners, the event is positioning itself to be a constant feature on Botswana’s lifestyle calendar once again.