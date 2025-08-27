Phoenix Super League Returns in September

BTTA has confirmed that the league will resume with elite and junior players

GAZETTE REPORTER

After a pause earlier this year to allow for focusing on grassroots development and international event hosting, Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has confirmed the return of the Phoenix Assurance National Super League.

According to a statement from BTTA, the 2023 edition of the league was successfully held but was shelved in 2024 in order for the association to redirect resources to support local club tournaments and preparation for major international events.

Shift in focus created gap

“At the same time, the association shifted its focus towards preparing for and hosting major international competitions,” said the statement. “While the strategy expanded grassroots opportunities, it also created a competitive gap at elite level — one the association is now moving to close.”

With no major international competitions scheduled between January and November 2025 apart from the Commonwealth Youth U-15 Championships and the Region 5 Youth U-13 Championships set for December, BTTA considers the timing right to bring back the National Super League to ensure that players remain competitive throughout the year.

Format and categories

Sponsored by Phoenix Assurance of Botswana, the league will feature four main categories: Senior Men’s and Women’s Elite (comprising the top 8 ranked players in each), and Junior Boys’ and Girls’ (featuring the top 4 ranked players). This format results in 12 players per category.

The league is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will be played during weekends and have midweek sessions. The association says the scheduling is designed to increase player exposure and maximise game time.

Prize money

BTTA has also announced that the revived league will include monetary rewards. Prize money will start at P5,000 for winners and taper down to P1,000 for 12th-placed participants.

Speaking to journalists, BTTA president Kudzanani Motswagole said the league’s return is intended to fill the gap left by the absence of top-level competitions in 2025 and to prepare athletes for year-end international events.

“The league will reignite elite competition, keep players in peak condition, and provide the right platform ahead of Botswana’s international commitments in December,” he said.

Preparing for December tourneys

The two international youth events in December, the Commonwealth Youth U-15 Championships and the Region 5 Youth U-13 Championships, will be key targets for junior athletes. BTTA views the league as part of its broader development pipeline, offering high-level competition to aid in preparation.

The association has not yet disclosed specific venues for the fixtures but says logistical planning is ongoing to accommodate matches across different regions.