Sasa Klaas, the First Lady of Hip-Hop, rests

She broke into the largely male-only genre and sought to cut a path for other girls

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Sarona Motlhagodi, better known as Sasa Klaas, who died in a helicopter crash, revolutionized Botswana’s rap scene, breaking into what was an all boys club and refusing to leave. This was a talented artist who always brought much-needed verve whenever she took to the stage.

The lyrically gifted rapper garnered praise across the genre, rising through the music ranks and never shying from controversy. With her good fashion sense, Sasa Klaas epitomised the affluent, confident and media-savvy part of this generation.

She proclaimed herself the First Lady of Hip-Hop and matched it by often displaying her assertive spirit as the queen of clap backs, especially when dealing with unruly fans. Her confidence took centre-stage, inspiring many young women to dream big and to become strong and fearless. The rapper’s death at the tender age of 27 is a monumental loss to Botswana’s creative industry and the entire nation, witness messages of condolences pouring in from people of all walks of life and all parts of the country.

Sasa Klaas’ musical career took off in early 2011. In the time since then, she has collaborated with legendary hip-hop artists, Scar and Stagga, on their singles “A ke mo Khandeng” and “The Commission.” She became a presenter of The Foundation: Next Level, from 2011 to 2012 on e.tv Botswana. Her first solo single, “HADSAN,” was elevated her status in the music industry and has seen her become a household name in hip-hop circles.

HADSAN, which stands for “Hustle All Day, Stunt All Night,” was the rapper’s way of proving that she was as capable as male rappers in the industry. She was nominated several times in the first Yarona FM Music Awards in 2014 and bagged a gig as a presenter on Highly Inappropriate with Phat Joe on Moja Love. Recently, Sasa Klaas was named brand ambassador for Beefeater Gin Botswana.

Born on the 17th May 1993, the “Mmamongwato” crooner is the daughter of the Minister of Nationality and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi. The rapper is alleged to have died in a fatal aircraft crash at the Xumabee Game Ranch at Western Sandveld in Sojwe. A memorial service in her name is scheduled for Thursday 11th March, 2pm at Molapo Piazza.

Sasa Klaas has left behind solid footprints in the creative industry. May your soul rest in eternal peace, Mmamongwato.