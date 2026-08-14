Say I Do To The Wedding Expo

Forget 47 browser tabs, endless WhatsApp referrals and the dreaded “I know a guy” wedding hunt. The Grand Palm Wedding Expo 2026 is turning wedding planning into a one-stop celebration of Botswana’s bridal talent.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Wedding planning has officially entered its shopping-festival era.

On August 15, The Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort will swap its usual hotel hustle for something decidedly more romantic: a full-scale marketplace of Botswana’s wedding industry, bringing the people behind the big day under one roof.

For engaged couples, it is less “where do we even start?” and more “where do we sign?”

THE BIG WEDDING SHOP

From bridal boutiques and florists to photographers, decorators, caterers, jewellers, cake designers, beauty specialists and event planners, the Wedding Expo 2026 is designed to compress months of supplier hunting into one day.

And that is the real attraction. Couples can compare services, collect ideas, meet vendors face-to-face and sniff out exclusive offers without having to criss-cross Gaborone in search of the perfect cake, dress or DJ.

“The Wedding Expo is about creating opportunities for Botswana’s wedding industry while making wedding planning easier for couples,” said Grand Palm Marketing Manager Malebogo Motlaleng.

FROM “I DO” TO AFTERPARTY

The event is not just about spreadsheets and quotations. A live Wedding Entertainment Showcase will put musicians, DJs and performers on stage, giving couples a chance to hear exactly what could soundtrack their first dance or send the aunties onto the dancefloor.

The Grand Palm will also unveil its newly revised wedding packages, complete with booking incentives, making the expo as much about choosing the venue as imagining the entire celebration.

Motlaleng said the resort wants to be “a one-stop destination” where couples can meet trusted suppliers and discover new ideas.

For P20, visitors can spend Saturday browsing Botswana’s bridal ecosystem from 10am to 8pm. Exhibitor stalls range from P500 to P2,000.