The Return Of The Soirée 

Forget rushing from booth to booth. This September, Botswana’s Wine Soiree & Art Experience is inviting guests to slow down, sip with intention and discover what happens when a glass of wine starts a conversation with a painting

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Wine has always been described as expressive. This time, it will have artwork answering back.

Returning for its third edition on 5 September 2026, at a venue to be announced soon, the Wine Soiree & Art Experience isn’t trying to become Botswana’s biggest wine event. It’s aiming to become its most memorable by pairing every pour with a work of art, every tasting note with an artist’s perspective and every guest with a reason to linger just a little longer.

MORE THAN A WINE TASTING

Founder and Concept Development Manager Drew Chadhall in an interview said the concept was born after noticing that wine and art events rarely spoke to each other.

“We kept seeing wine events that felt like tastings in a tent, and art events that felt a bit distant and quiet.”

Instead of separating the two worlds, Wine Soiree lets them collide. Guests won’t simply walk through aisles. They’ll move through curated “chapters” where paintings respond to wines and wines reflect the mood, colour and texture of artworks created by local artists.

The experience will also feature guided storytelling from wine educators, distributors and artists, turning every glass into a lesson in culture rather than simply another drink.

A TASTE OF CRAFT

Premium wine houses including Fine Brands, Heineken Beverages Botswana, Degree Beverage Solutions and Botswana’s woman-led Fabiolla Wine will pour alongside emerging labels, creating a journey through classic favourites and bold newcomers.

“We didn’t just want big names,” Chadhall explained. “We wanted houses that care about origin, about people, and about craft.”

SOUNDTRACK FOR THE SIP

Of course, no soirée is complete without music.

South African house music power couple Sir LSG and DJ Soul Diva headline a lineup featuring Botswana favourites DJ Maths, Austin, DJ Bats, Happex Guru and Benyboi, with MC Phly Honey steering the evening.

The music won’t overpower the experience. It’ll evolve with it, gentle during tastings before gradually lifting the room into celebration.

THE SLOW MOVEMENT

In a world obsessed with speed, Wine Soiree is betting on something increasingly rare: presence.

Chadhall’s five-year vision is for the event to become a cultural institution that champions local artists, supports wine makers of every size and proves that Botswana’s creative scene deserves experiences that are as thoughtful as they are beautiful. Early bird tickets are selling fast and include tasting coupons available via Spar, Webtickets, and ClickNPAYTicketing.co.bw.