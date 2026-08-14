Consumer Fair Introduces Taste & Sip Village 

The Botswana Consumer Fair is getting a lifestyle upgrade. This August, Taste & Sip Village brings food, cocktails, music, lounging and serious social energy to the seven-day exhibition because nobody said shopping, networking and family day outs had to happen on an empty stomach

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Consumer Fair has always been about discovery. This year, discovery comes with a side of cocktails, sizzling plates and somewhere comfortable to sit.

From 24–30 August, the 19th Botswana Consumer Fair returns to the Botswana Conference and Exhibition Centre under the colourful banner “Showcasing Botswana in Full Colour.” But tucked inside the familiar exhibition bustle will be something decidedly different: the inaugural Taste & Sip Village, a lifestyle destination designed to turn a day at the fair into an experience.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE FOOD COURT

Forget grabbing a quick bite between exhibitors. Taste & Sip Village is being billed as an experiential space where visitors can eat well, sip something interesting, unwind and soak up live entertainment throughout the day and into the evening.

The idea was born from visitor feedback. Families wanted somewhere to escape the exhibition hustle, especially when children were in tow. Fairground Holdings listened and answered with shaded seating, relaxed spaces and a social atmosphere.

COME HUNGRY, STAY LONGER

The village brings together established and emerging hospitality brands, including Meat on Fire Africa, Perfect Pour, Bella Chow, Burger808, Rebel Cook, Cakeman, FGH Bar, KBL and Stribe Right.

The menu of experiences is deliberately varied, with signature beverages, cocktails, premium food offerings and entertainment creating a destination within the destination.

Behind the scenes, Native Events will handle the village infrastructure, décor, furniture and logistics, while KBL takes charge of beverage activations, entertainment and consumer engagement.

The bigger play? Keeping visitors at the fair longer and giving them another reason to return.