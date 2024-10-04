Seneo Perry Dedicates Her Continental Queen of Africa Crown To Children’s Rights 

Will also use her platform to champion environmental conservation across Africa

GAZETTE REPORTER

The new Miss Africa Continental Queen intends to use her platform to champion children’s rights and environmental conservation across Africa.

Seneo Perry was crowned at the recent Miss Face of Beauty International pageant in Taiwan where she immersed herself in the country’s rich history and culture while gaining valuable insights into its challenges of natural disasters.

Leveraging her reign, Perry aims to tackle climate change, food insecurity, and the harmony between human communities and wildlife, all while promoting education rights for African children.

Unforgettable experience

“The past weeks in Taiwan have been an incredible whirlwind, culminating in an unforgettable experience at the Face of Beauty International pageant,” she said.

“I am truly honoured to receive the title of Continental Queen of Africa. This recognition is not merely a personal achievement; it offers a powerful platform for championing education rights for children in Africa.

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity as it will enhance my efforts to tackle climate change, particularly regarding food insecurity, and foster harmony between wildlife and human communities.

Best Youth in Tourism 2023

“Additionally, I aim to raise awareness through my newly published book on Amazon about the Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation.”

Her newly published book, “Elephants,” highlights Botswana’s relationship with these majestic creatures and the role of the Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation in supporting vulnerable communities.

Awarded the Best Youth in Tourism Award 2023 and with a master’s scholarship sponsored by Dr George Mason, Perry plans to contribute further to Botswana’s conservation story, echoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s campaign for mindset change.

Vulnerable communities

“This book aims to educate children worldwide about Botswana’s relationship with elephants and how the Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation supports vulnerable communities living near these magnificent creatures,” she said.

“It is time to share Botswana’s conservation story and highlight our climate resilience.”

Post Views: 126