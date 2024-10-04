Protea Marks World Tourism Day

Botswana’s vibrant history ahead of the country’s Independence Day on 30 September honoured

Focus on authenticity, the wilderness and culture illustrated Botswana’s vision as a global leader in tourism

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square recently hosted a World Tourism Day Luncheon that featured a pre-independence menu of traditional Setswana cuisine and captivating performances by Mafitlhakgosi traditional group.

Tourism key stakeholders in attendance embraced the cultural theme by wearing German prints, known as “mateisi,” in honour of the vibrant history of Botswana ahead of the country’s 58th Independence Day on 30 September.

The General Manager of Protea Hotel, Agripa Mbulawa, highlighted the significance of World Tourism Day by stating that tourism is a major contributor to Botswana’s GDP.

Crucial job opportunities

He noted how the sector not only drives economic growth but also provides crucial job opportunities for Batswana. “It’s essential to celebrate this day because tourism plays a vital role in our country’s development and independence,” he said in an interview.

The newly-appointed Minister of Tourism, Nnaniki Makwinja, echoed this year’s theme, “Tourism and Peace” when she stressed that tourism promotes peace, fosters cultural understanding, and acts as a catalyst for economic development.

Catalyst for peace

“Tourism supports reconciliation processes, and this year’s theme could not be more relevant,” she said, urging stakeholders to support the vision of peace through tourism.

Makwinja outlined the government’s commitment to elevating tourism through its reviewed Tourism Policy of 2021, which aims to position Botswana as a premier tourist destination by 2030.

With a focus on authenticity, wilderness experiences and cultural heritage, Botswana envisions itself as a global leader in tourism, fostering a deeper connection between nations, communities and nature.

Youth and the future

As Botswana looks to the future, Minister Makwinja emphasised the importance of engaging the newer generation in evolving tourism as a force for good.

“Tourism is a bridge that connects people, fosters understanding, and builds harmonious communities,” she said, encouraging the youth to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism as a means of promoting peace and cultural unity across the globe.