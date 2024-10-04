“Ne Keo Gopotse” Exhibition to Debut in Gaborone

The exhibition is not just about art but also celebrates diverse voices and fosters meaningful connections across borders

GAZETTE REPORTER

A group show curated by Mbako Kago Moemise, the 2024 Banana Club Artist in Residence, will run in Gaborone from 4 to 7 October 2024.

Styled “Ne Keo Gopotse (I Remembered You),” the exhibition will explore themes of memory, care and queer joy, offering audiences a unique artistic journey through contemporary reflections on African queer experiences.

Supported by an international collaboration between Botswana’s Banana Club and UK-based youth empowerment organisation, We Don’t Settle, “Ne Keo Gopotse” serves as a vital platform for cross-cultural artistic exchange. The exhibition is funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

Dialogue and cultural exchange

The Project Manager at We Don’t Settle, Eugene Thabo Hilton, shared the significance of this collaboration in an interview.

“We are honoured to support the ‘Ne Keo Gopotse’ exhibition, which represents a profound space for dialogue and cultural exchange between Botswana and the UK,” he said.

“This exhibition is not just about art; it’s about celebrating diverse voices and fostering meaningful connections across borders.”

In addition to the exhibition, a panel discussion on the topic “Home Study: Remembering Care, Acknowledgement, and Queer Joy,” will be held on 5 October.

African queer memories

Artists and thought leaders from Botswana will engage in conversation with a global audience, both in-person and virtually, about how contemporary art can uplift marginalised communities and preserve African queer memories.

The Creative Director of Banana Club, Tanlume Enyatseng, emphasised the exhibition’s cultural importance.

“The ‘Ne Keo Gopotse’ exhibition is a significant step in preserving and reflecting on African queer experiences through art,” he said.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which aligns with Banana Club’s mission of creating enduring legacies through artistic expression.”

A crucial moment

The “Ne Keo Gopotse” exhibition marks a crucial moment in the evolving dialogue on inclusivity, memory, and the power of art to reshape cultural narratives.

It sets the stage for future cross-cultural collaborations and celebrates the transformative power of contemporary African art.