Mpho Sebina’s Love Letter to Africa Unfolds in Power-Packed EP

“Alkebulan” feature five incredible women vocalists from across the African continent

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Neo-soul artist Mpho Sebina is ready to unveil “Alkebulan,” a much-anticipated 5-track EP of the dynamic powerhouse of Botswana’s music scene.

Due to be dropped on 10 October 2024, the project features collaborations with five incredible women vocalists from across the African continent, making it a unique celebration of African sisterhood.

Ahead of the release of the full EP, the “Loves Light” crooner has already dropped two electrifying singles.

A “Lioness” on “Fire”

The first, “Lioness,” is named after and features Lioness Ratang, one of Botswana’s finest vocalists whose voice roars with power and emotion. The second single, “Fire,” showcases the mesmerising talents of Ghanaian singer-songwriter MiDi Kwakwa.

Both songs are currently available on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify, igniting anticipation for the full EP.

A pan-African soundscape

With features from celebrated African voices such as Aya Chebbi of Tunisia, Karun of Kenya, and Mopao Mumu of the DRC, “Alkebulan” is a sonic journey across the Mother Continent of the World.

A pan-African soundscape

Each track reflects the diversity and richness of Africa’s music, blending soul, tradition and activism. “This project is my love letter to Africa,” Sebina shares on her platforms. “It pays homage to the continent’s different sounds and celebrates the beauty of female voices.”

Mpho Sebina’s unique sound, which she describes as Setswana Soul, merges her native culture and language into soulful, emotive music. As one of the leading artists in Botswana, she continues to represent her roots on the global stage, infusing her work with messages of love and healing.

From “Neo” to “Alkebulan”

Sebina’s musical journey began with her debut EP “Neo” in 2017, featuring hits like “No Evil,” “Black Butterfly” and “Tjuele,” as well as her critically acclaimed album “Lora.” Her latest offering, “Alkebulan,” marks her second EP.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Alkebulan,” the first two singles offer a tantalising glimpse into a project that promises to be both a musical triumph and an ode to the spirit of Africa.