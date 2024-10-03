Wode Maya: Social Media is the New Diamond

The message of the famous Ghanaian content creator to Botswana was loud and clear: Social media is the country’s latter-day diamonds waiting to be mined and polished by those ready to embrace its potential. However, the government must step up and create an environment where content creators can thrive. He spoke with Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI about this

In an age where content creation drives influence, entrepreneurship and cultural exchange, Ghanaian YouTube sensation and digital media influencer Berthold Kobby Ackon – better known as Wode Maya – comes on a visit to Botswana with a message that strikes at the heart of economic opportunity: “Social Media is the New Diamond.”

In an exclusive interview at Mmammidi Restaurant in Gaborone, Wode Maya shared his insights into the untapped power of digital platforms and their potential to transform lives, much like Botswana’s famed diamonds.

“I think that people in Botswana don’t understand that online is a business,” he stated. His passion for digital media was palpable as he discussed the opportunities hidden in plain sight.

Untapped wealth

Comparing social media to Botswana’s diamond mines, he emphasised how the country could use its untapped digital potential to generate wealth. “If you are famous and broke, it doesn’t make sense,” he quipped to show how social media, if treated as a business, can become as lucrative as any business venture.

Wode Maya’s experience as a successful content creator, supported by a dedicated team, highlights the importance of structure and strategy. The key, he said, is for Botswana’s government to step in and create an environment where content creators can thrive financially.

Ghana, Wode Maya pointed out, recently saw government action to ensure social media monetisation, turning digital content into a legitimate source of income. In Botswana, content creators still face hurdles when it comes to earning money through digital platforms. Wode Maya touched on the need for government intervention.

Path to monetisation

In Ghana, monetisation was not automatic; it required a push from the government. He urged Botswana to follow suit, stressing that digital content creators should not have to look to short-term fixes, such as registering in neighbouring countries, for payment.

“The long-term solution is about the government stepping in to ensure that content creators earn money online,” he urged. He believes that this shift could usher in a new age of digital entrepreneurship in Botswana, creating a landscape where creativity and business can co-exist in harmony.

A decade into content creation, Wode Maya has mastered the craft of staying relevant. “There are two types of content,” he explained, “Fast food content like talking about celebrities is consumed quickly and forgotten just as fast. But then there is evergreen content like talking about Botswana’s culture, which will still be relevant in 10 years.”

Connecting creatives

He emphasised the importance of choosing content that withstands the test of time. His own journey, spanning over 50 countries and countless stories, is a testament to the value of meaningful, culture-rich content. From showcasing Botswana’s landscapes to discussing cultural practices, Wode Maya’s visit was not just about spreading awareness but creating content that will resonate globally for years to come.

One of the highlights of his trip to Botswana was a special Meet & Greet event hosted by the National Arts Council of Botswana. Alongside William Last KRM, one of Botswana’s most beloved digital star, Wode Maya spent the evening inspiring local creatives on how to turn their passions into profit.

“The aim of the event was to meet creatives and show them how they can take advantage of their content, not just to be famous but to be financially stable,” he shared. It was a powerful exchange of experiences, with William Last KRM also opening up about the challenges faced by local artists. The night showcased how digital platforms, when wielded correctly, could be a tool for both financial growth and creative fulfillment.

Of the Okavango “It’s breathtaking”

Having visited over 50 countries worldwide, Wode Maya’s 10th African destination, Botswana, left a lasting impression. His trip took him to the breathtaking Okavango Delta where he marvelled at the natural beauty and wildlife. “I have done a lot of safaris in Africa, but this is one of the places where you drive a few kilometres and meet a pride of lions. It’s breathtaking,” he said, his voice filled with awe.

His journey was not just about landscapes; it was also a culinary adventure. “My favorite delicacy is seswaa,” he confessed, noting that he asked for it everywhere he went within Botswana.

From Botswana, Wode Maya’s next destination is Kenya. His message to Botswana remains loud and clear: social media is a latter-day diamond waiting to be mined and polished by those ready to embrace its potential.