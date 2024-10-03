Botswana to Host Prestigious ITF/CAT 12 & Under Tennis Tournament 

CAT to name the 12th team after awarding of a wild card

Tourney aims to identify, nurture and produce future champions

Cresta Lodge, Senn Foods the key corporate sponsors

GAZETTE REPORTER

A wave of excitement is sweeping through Botswana’s tennis community as the nation prepares to host the final event of the prestigious ITF/CAT 12 & Under Team Competition that will see the best young tennis talent from across Africa descend on Botswana courts.

The tournament will take place at the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone from 6 to 13 October 2024, marking an important milestone for the country as it continues to establish itself as a destination for high-profile sporting events.

Boys and girls

The competition will bring together boys and girls aged 12 and below from 12 African nations, namely Uganda, Tunisia, Algeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Guinea, Cameroon, Madagascar, Benin and host Botswana.

The 12th team will be confirmed after the awarding of a wild card by the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), adding further anticipation to the event.

An excited spokesperson of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), Tshepang Tlhankane, is confident of the readiness of the Association and the players for the tournament.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that we have a smooth tournament and a great experience for all the nations that we will be hosting,” she said in an interview.

High-performance coach

“Our players alike are working hard with a high-performance coach to put them in tip-top shape and ready for competition.”

The ITF/CAT 12 & Under Teams Competition is designed to foster development of young tennis players across Africa, with the aim of identifying, nurturing and producing future champions.

Botswana’s selection as the host nation for this final event not only showcases the country’s growing influence in the African tennis circuit but also underscores the commitment of BTA to youth development.

Sporting excellence

Generous corporate sponsorship from supporters like Cresta Lodge and Senn Foods has bolstered the significance of the event further.

Known for their dedication to youth development and sporting excellence, both sponsors have thrown their weight behind the tournament, ensuring that it will be a memorable experience for all involved.

Tlhankane emphasised the crucial role that teamwork plays in making such events successful. “The secret behind this is the hard work that is put in by BTA and the ability to deliver smooth tournaments each time we host,” she said.

Players, parents, community

“It goes without saying that the parents and the players are also part of the winning formula. The support that the parents and the tennis community give is part of the winning recipe. In a nutshell, great teamwork is what makes everything successful.”

Botswana’s tennis community has rallied behind the tournament, with the players eager to take on their peers from across the continent.

For the young athletes representing Botswana, this is an opportunity to showcase their talent and gain invaluable experience at an international level.