Orapa Juggernauts to Host First Leg of BBL Championships Against BDFV 

A victory for either team in the first leg could set the tone for the rest of the series

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Basketball League (BBL) is headed for an intense showdown when the 30th Championship Best of Three Series kicks off this Saturday 5 October 2024.

In what promises to be a thrilling battle for the crown, Orapa Juggernauts, champions of the Northern League, will face BDFV Basketball Team, the reigning Southern League champions.

The opening game will be hosted by Orapa Juggernauts on their home court, bringing top-tier basketball to the region.

Highly-competitive series

The anticipation is high, with both teams determined to seize an early advantage in this highly-competitive series. The final two games will shift to Gaborone where the league title will ultimately be decided.

The Botswana Basketball Association (BBA) has expressed excitement about the upcoming series in a statement, urging the Orapa community and basketball fans nationwide to come out in full support.

“We’re calling on the basketball community, including the Orapa community, to rally behind their team, provide support, and show up in full force to make this event unforgettable,” it said.

Remarkable strength

Both teams have shown remarkable strength throughout the season, with the Juggernauts dominating the Northern League and BDFV clinching the Southern title.

As the teams prepare to meet, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A victory for either team in the first leg could set the tone for the rest of the series.