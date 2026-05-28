Shanti Lo in Concert this Weekend

For 25 years, Shanti Lo has turned rhythm into memory and music into cultural identity. Now, Botswana Craft becomes the stage for a celebration that feels less like a concert and more like a national time capsule

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There are musicians, and then there are cultural fixtures — the kind whose songs soundtrack weddings, road trips and Sunday afternoons all at once. In Botswana, Shanti Lo belongs firmly in the second category.

On 30 May 2026, Botswana Craft in Gaborone will transform into a living archive of sound as fans gather for the Shanti Lo 25 Years Music Anniversary Celebration, marking a quarter-century of the artist’s influence on Botswana’s cultural and musical identity. But this is not just another nostalgia-heavy concert banking on old hits. It is a loud reminder that local legends are still standing, still relevant, and still shaping the future.

MORE THAN MUSIC

For years, Shanti Lo has occupied a unique lane in Botswana’s entertainment scene blending storytelling, rhythm, and cultural pride into music that refuses to age. His journey mirrors the evolution of Botswana’s own creative industry: resilient, underdog-driven, and constantly reinventing itself despite limited structures.

Backed by Botswana Craft, the event promises a layered experience featuring live performances from Lebo KM, Gala, and surprise acts designed to pull multiple generations into one shared groove. Expect live instrumentation, emotional callbacks, and the kind of singalongs that only happen when music has lived with people for decades.

Shanti Lo himself says the celebration is about gratitude and preserving local artistry. “The importance of celebrating local artistry and cultural heritage” remains central to the milestone, he shared ahead of the event.

THE RETURN OF CULTURAL COOL

What makes this anniversary feel bigger than one artist is what it represents. Across Africa, audiences are increasingly returning to artists who built cultural foundations before algorithms dictated taste. Shanti Lo’s anniversary arrives at a moment when authenticity feels fashionable again.

VIP Table (10 pax) tickets are available for P10,000 and P250 for a standard ticket.