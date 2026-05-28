Africa’s Joke Circuit Lands Here 

From Kampala to Gaborone, Africa’s comedy scene is moving like a rock band on tour as Ugandan comedy star Dr. Hilary Okello brings his explosive Jokes From Far Away tour to Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

For years, African stories travelled the world through music, film and fashion. Now comedy is grabbing the microphone — loud, fearless and deeply relatable. Enter Dr. Hilary Okello, the Ugandan comic turning awkward family dinners, cultural misunderstandings and everyday African chaos into sold-out entertainment across the continent.

This June, Major Moves Comedy features his touring comedy spectacle Jokes From Far Away in Botswana, bringing with it the energy of a travelling music festival disguised as stand-up comedy. After successful stops in Eswatini, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia and beyond, Botswana becomes the next audience ready to laugh.

And honestly? We probably need it.

COMEDY IS THE NEW CULTURAL EXCHANGE

The Botswana leg kicks off on Thursday,

4 June 2026 at Nuestra Casa Lounge (Molapo Crossing) in Gaborone before heading to Cresta Marang Gardens in Francistown on Friday, 5 June 2026. But beyond the venues and stage lights lies something bigger happening in African entertainment, comedians are building bridges where politics and borders often fail.

Hosted by local comedy heavyweight Thapelo Malani, the tour also shines a spotlight on Botswana’s own comedic voices, including Zoe Kgasa, Boldwin Ramokate, Augustus Phillemon and Bafana “Ribcracker” Letsatsi.

“Comedy is a universal language, and the ‘Jokes From Far Away’ tour is about bringing African people together through laughter, culture, and shared experiences,” said Dr. Okello.

“Botswana has incredible talent and amazing audiences and I’m excited to finally bring this tour.”

That sentence alone explains why African comedy suddenly feels important. These shows are no longer just about jokes. They are about recognition. About hearing someone from Kampala describe a situation that somehow sounds exactly like your uncle in Gaborone.

THE BUSINESS OF BEING FUNNY

African stand-up is evolving from side hustle to serious industry. Tours are crossing borders. Audiences are growing. Comics are becoming cultural commentators with microphones instead of newspapers.

And audiences are responding because the material feels real — unemployment jokes, dating disasters, taxi conversations and the glorious unpredictability of African life.

Events coordinator Gaolathe Kediemetse promises “a truly enjoyable, relaxing and funny event. We have a fresh new lineup, fresh new headliner and people must come and experience the best and ultimate entertainment from beginning to the end.”

“Come ready for laughter and experience an evening where comedy meets culture.”

Tickets for the comedy shows are available at Webtickets, Spar outlets and Cresta Marang Gardens. The shows starts at 8pm.