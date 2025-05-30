Shaturia Manor: the President’s Meeting Place of Investors 

The businessman narrated how the name of the lodge was the result of a misspelling of ‘Schatz,’ which is a form of endearment in his Deutsch language (German). President Boko just christened Reiner Schorr’s ‘Tal Mahal in the Tuli Block’ as Botswana’s meeting place of investors

BONGANI MALUNGA

After four years in the making, the Tuli block-situated five-star luxury lodge, Shaturia Manor, is welcoming guests following its official opening by resident Duma Biko recently.

The P500 million project is the realisation of a vision put together by land developer and businessman Reiner Schorr, who chose Botswana after discovery of gold in one of his properties in Namibia compelled him to search for alternative land purchases.

The lodge was launched last week with a ringing endorsement by President Duma Boko, who was the keynote speaker. The President lauded Schorr for creating opportunities for people in nearby villages like Moletemane and Tsetsebye.

Boko’s seal of approval

In a ringing endorsement of what he saw, he described the lodge as a place fit for investors to converge at for the growth of the country’s economy.

“I have met many investors elsewhere but I have met most of the potential investors in our country here,” Boko said. “So I christen this place as a place where investors converge from now on. When I return here, I wish to connect with more investors.”

But Shaturia Manor may also be seen as an affirmation of the love that Reiner Schorr shares with his wife, Petra; for he chose to build this living ‘Taj Mahal’ in Botswana on her recommendation.

Destination of choice

“If you are in love with Africa, you have to look for a different place, and we chose Botswana on August 21, 2021,” he said. “Five days later, we signed a deal to purchase the land because as entrepreneurs, we never hesitate to make an investment (that feels right).”

Schorr then narrated how the name of the lodge was the result of a spelling error of the word ‘Schatz,’ which is a form of endearment in his Deutsch language (German).

“Schatz means sweetheart”

According to the businessman, he mistakenly referred to his beloved wife as Shatur instead of Schatz, and the name stuck. “Schatz means sweetheart. The misspelling of the word stuck as a playful joke between us. In essence, Shaturia Manor means Petra’s House,” he said.

To make the area more attractive, they purchased indigenous animals, among them sable antelopes. The lodge now boasts the largest population of sable antelopes in Botswana, and possibly the whole sub region.

Shaturia Manor has four bedrooms, an office, a fitness room, a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The master suite has a private living room, an office and a fireplace.