Faith, Frequency and the Mic: Badubi’s New Chapter with OverView Podcast 

Emphasising the importance of intentionality, this Faith-deepened podcaster describes his platform as “a safe space, a mirror and a compass”. and many who tune in will agree that Overview Podcast comes across like that and more. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When OverView Podcast first hit Botswana’s airwaves, it was about bold conversations and unfiltered voices. But for Joey Badubi, the show’s co-founder, it has now become much more – a mission rooted in purpose and spiritual depth.

In a heartfelt conversation with Time Out, Badubi opens up about how his personal transformation has realigned the podcast’s direction.

“My spiritual evolution has been a deeply personal and life-altering journey,” he says. “It’s not just about religion – it’s about finding deeper meaning, alignment, and mostly purpose and glorifying God in everything I do.”

Yearning for depth

OverView Podcast has shifted from a cultural commentary platform to what Badubi calls a “vehicle for transformation”. Each episode now touches on the interconnected pillars of mind, body and soul.

“People aren’t just looking to be entertained anymore,” he notes. “They are yearning for depth, healing and growth. My spiritual journey has guided me to offer that through storytelling, wisdom and intentional conversations.”

Badubi recalls launching OverView Podcast With Joey Badubi Jr. with his childhood friend and co-founder, Chief Ghost, at a time when Botswana’s podcasting industry was “largely untapped.” There were no models to follow – just passion and belief.

Two childhood friends

“It’s a story of two childhood friends who always wanted and tried to do something meaningful together,” Badubi recalls. “We kept on failing until we eventually dug the right mineral in Overview Radio.”

What began as a raw and daring experiment has matured into a spiritually guided platform. “Looking back, I see divine purpose in that decision,” he reflects. “Even though it wasn’t that vivid at the time, God was preparing me to lead with more than just creativity. He was preparing me to lead with purpose.”

For Badubi, the transformation isn’t a departure from the podcast’s original mission. “It’s an elevation of it,” he says. “I am not chasing influence or anything of that sort. I am chasing my God-given purpose.”

Deeper human connection

The evolution isn’t just conceptual because it is embedded in every episode. “The inner work I’m doing flows into my conversations, my choices, my energy – it’s all connected,”says Badubi.

Rooted in themes of wellness, healing and reflection, the podcast now invites guests who speak from lived experience rather than polished personas.

“The conversations are no longer just about inspiration or information,” he says.

“They’re about healing, alignment, and more. People who come on the show now are living this journey or are earnestly trying to. It’s not about being perfect but being real.”

Overwhelmingly positive

He describes the podcast as “a safe space, a mirror and a compass,” and emphasises the importance of intentionality. “Every story we tell, every guest we feature is now chosen to uplift, enlighten and serve,” he says.

This faith-led direction is clearly resonating. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive and, quite honestly, humbling,” says Badubi.

He has received numerous private messages from listeners sharing how the episodes have changed their lives. “Some say, ‘I started praying again because of your transformation.’ Others say, ‘This episode changed how I see life.’”

Badubi notes that while engagement metrics like longer views and more comments are encouraging, the true reward is spiritual.

Purpose before popularity

“When you speak from a place of evolution, authenticity, and purpose, people lean in differently,” he says. “We’re not just informing or entertaining anymore—we’re transforming.”

For young creatives balancing personal faith and public platforms, Badubi has clear advice. “Start with truth,” he says. “Know who you ar, and why you’re doing what you’re doing. Influence without purpose is just noise. It may look good but it doesn’t build anything that lasts.”

He encourages creatives not to shy away from honesty or spiritual alignment. “Take care of your soul as much as you take care of your craft,” he says. “And never underestimate the power of faith, discipline and consistency. Those three will carry you when motivation fades.”