“No Hiding for Sex Offenders”

The Ministry of State President is driving the process of having convicted sex offenders entered into a special database in order to enhance protection of victims and potential victims with renewed vigour

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ministry of State President is accelerating efforts to have the long-awaited Sex Offenders Registry Bill drafted and passed into law before the end of this year.

This was revealed on Monday by the Permanent Secretary in the minstry, Goitseone Morekise, before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Morekise confirmed that the policy was approved by Parliament in 2021 and that significant progress has since been made towards the legislation.

Regulatory board

“We are in the final stages,” she said, adding that a cabinet memorandum has already been issued and is awaiting approval.

Once the law has been passed, it will establish a regulatory board for managing and maintaining the registry. This board will work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the registry is effective in enhancing public safety and transparency regarding sex offenders.

The process began with a private member’s motion tabled by the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Selebi-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, in 2020.

Policy approval

The motion received overwhelming support in Parliament and led to the drafting and subsequent approval of the policy in 2021.

The primary objective of the Sex Offenders Registry Act is to establish a centralised and secure database of individuals convicted of sexual offences.

The registry will serve as a tool for law enforcement agencies, schools and childcare institutions, allowing them to conduct background checks and safeguard vulnerable groups – particularly women and children – from known sex offenders.

Coordinated oversight

Once the law has been passed, a regulatory board will be established to oversee its implementation.

This board will coordinate efforts across various sectors, including the judiciary, police services, social welfare departments, and civil society organisations to ensure that the registry is managed transparently and effectively.

The move has been widely welcomed by child protection advocates who see it as a necessary step in addressing concerns about sexual abuse and improving the country’s mechanisms for preventing re-offending.

Post Views: 211