Middleton Offers A Celebration Of Indulgence In Debut Cookbook 

Having demonstrated culinary mastery on social media, Kenneth Middleton has embarked on a debut literary offering that has foodies lining up to catch a glimpse. The fledgling author has been talking to BONGANI MALUNGA for The Botswana Gazette

Culinary content creator and chef Kenneth Middleton is in the final stages of completing his debut cookbook that is scheduled to be released early next year.

The award-nominated content creator has promised to produce a fusion of home-styled cooking and popular international dishes in a literary project that he has been working on for a year.

What to expect

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Middleton stated that his followers can expect the very best of his culinary skills from the project.

“They can expect some of their favourite home-styled dishes, reimagined and elevated,” he said. “The book features recipes from all over the world brought together through my lens with bold flavours and simple steps that anyone can follow.

Almost done

“The manuscript is complete and has been submitted to my publishers. We’re currently in the editing phase, after which I’ll be travelling to Cape Town for the photography. Once the visuals are done, we will move into design, printing and production. If all goes according to plan, the book should be available for purchase early next year.”

Why a cookbook?

As a visual storyteller, Middleton has acknowledged that he used to think the concept of a cookbook was outdated. “But after years of trying recipes, I realised their supposed replacement, on video, isn’t always ideal,” he said.

“With video, you are constantly rewinding or switching between the visuals and the captions just to follow the steps. I have come to realise that a well-designed cookbook actually offers a smoother user experience (because) everything is laid out clearly on the page.”

More than just recipes

For Middleton, the project brings personal fulfilment as he will get to leave a footprint in the annals of local culinary literature. “That’s why I believe it is important for me to have a cookbook too so that my community can cook my recipes with ease and joy,” he said.

“I have poured my heart into this book. It’s more than just recipes; it’s a celebration of indulgence and eating good food. I can’t wait for everyone to hold it in their hands and cook from it in their own kitchens.”

