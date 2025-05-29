William Last Teases New SA Hip-Hop Collaboration 

Renowned for his comical prowess, William Last also packs a punch in sonic outlay as demonstrated by his cross-border musical collaborations. His latest track, “Pa,” sees the versatile entertainer join forces with Cape Town’s Youngsta CPT

BONGANI MALUNGA

Acclaimed local content creator, William Last KRM, is gearing up to release a new single titled “Pa” with South African rapper Youngsta CPT next month.

The entertainer has teased the collaboration on various social media platforms to build anticipation around his next musical offering.

Scheduled to be released on 15 June, the hip-hop song is the Motswana comedian-cum-rapper’s latest cross-border collaboration.

Afrikaner ??? touch

A snippet of the “Pa” music video suggests that the entertainer will tap into his creative mode for an Afrikaner-infused XXX hip-hop sound that Youngsta CPT is known for.

William Last’s latest collaborator has grown in leaps and bounds with an impressive ‘underground’ and mainstream presence that was fuelled by his introductory scene stealing cameo on DJ Switch’s popular song, “The Way it Goes,” in the early 2010s.

Last year William collaborated with hugely popular South African pop artist, Lindough, for the duo to release a song titled “Today.”

4.4 million views

Lindough was coming off the success of his trendy song “Oksalayo” and his hugely anticipated collaboration with the Motswana star garnered an impressive response that became evident when the music video yielded 4.4 million views on the online video streaming platform YouTube.

Last month William Last released a single called “Sondela” featuring South African songstress Paige. The music video has yielded over 832 000 views on YouTube so far.

William Last’s last two collaborations with South African artists have a combined watch tally of over 5 million views on YouTube, showcasing his cross-border appeal.

In the near future

In what is his biggest collaboration to date, in the last few months social media has been awash with reports of William Last internationally-celebrated South African rapper Nasty C joining forces.

The Motswana star and Nasty C have shown willingness to collaborate on a song in the near future, as stated in previous media interviews.