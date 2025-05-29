WHO DESIGNS BOTSWANA’S FUTURE?

Anchored in authenticity, elegance and empowerment, this fashion outfit has become a rising force in Botswana’s couture landscape that counts cabinet ministers and Miss Botswana 2025 among its growing clientele

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In the heart of Gaborone’s bustling Main Mall, a quiet fashion revolution is taking shape. Inside a modest yet vibrant studio, designer Abbie Goabaone Agosi – originally from Kanye village – is creating more than just clothes.

Through her brand, Chosen Designs, Agosi is crafting confidence, storytelling through fabric, and redefining what it means to wear purpose with pride.

Known for dressing Miss Botswana 2025 and gracing prestigious runways across Southern Africa, Chosen Designs has become a rising force in Botswana’s couture landscape – anchored in authenticity, elegance and empowerment.

Born from passion

Chosen Designs was born out of Agosi’s deep-rooted love for fashion and a desire to help others feel seen. “The brand came from my passion for creativity and empowering people to feel confident in their own skin,” she said in an interview,

Seated beside a mannequin draped in vibrant fabric, this former model and SHE Officer narrates how she recognised a gap in the local fashion scene where many had bold ideas but lacked someone with the skill to bring them to life.

“I wanted to create a brand that doesn’t just design clothes but restores confidence and celebrates individuality,” she explained. That personal touch remains at the heart of everything that Chosen Designs does, turning everyday and milestone moments into wearable art.

Crafted with purpose

Agosi’s design aesthetic is a striking blend of timeless elegance and bold African identity. “We’re not trend followers; we create timeless pieces that reflect who our clients are,” she said.

Rich textures, vibrant hues and intricate detailing define her work, from bridal gowns to red-carpet looks to cultural attire. “Our design philosophy is rooted in authenticity, elegance and empowerment,” she said. “Every stitch is carefully placed to tell a story.”

Her creations have earned international attention, with Chosen Designs showcased at Fashion Without Borders (Gaborone and Johannesburg), Mozambique Fashion Week, and MTC Windhoek Fashion Week.

“Our local talent can shine anywhere”

Yet one of her proudest moments came close to home: dressing Miss Botswana 2025, Ruth Thomas. “It wasn’t just about the dress but about representing Botswana’s creativity on a global stage,” Agosi recalled. “It showed that our local talent can shine anywhere.”

Beyond the pageants and runways, Agosi’s reach has expanded into the corridors of power and boardrooms. She is currently the Wardrobe consultant for Square Gate Holdings and works with various corporate clients – designing for events, campaigns, and executive wear.

Haute monde

Among her growing clientele are government ministers, diplomats, senior executives and artists like Ezra Neethings, all of whom came on board because they trust her vision and craftsmanship.

She also collaborates closely with Sebaga Manyepetsa, the reigning Miss Culture Global Botswana 2025, as well as previous titleholders such as 2nd Princess Miss Botswana 2024 and 2nd Princess Miss Botswana 2022.

The consistent presence of her work on national beauty queens is both a testament to her skill and a marker of cultural relevance.

Building the future

But the road hasn’t been without obstacles. As a self-taught designer, Agosi had to navigate the growing pains of Botswana’s fashion industry.

“Access to resources and balancing the creative with the business side has been tough,” she noted. “But that has made me resilient and more innovative.”

Looking ahead, Agosi has bold plans for Chosen Designs. “In five years, I see us as a leading fashion house in Botswana,” she said.

Mentorship

She is currently developing a mentorship initiative for emerging designers, preparing ready-to-wear collections, and envisions opening a fashion studio that integrates beauty, styling, and event planning. “It’s about a holistic space for self-expression and transformation,” she said.

Agosi’s journey is one of purpose, passion and persistence. “Dressing Ruth Thomas showed young girls that dreams are valid and attainable,” she sais with a quiet pride as a sewing machine hummed in the background and fabric whispered of futures yet to be stitched.