Banking on Football

FNBB Director of Marketing and Communications, Peo Porogo: “FNB Botswana sees its sponsorship of the FNB Premiership as a long-term investment in the professionalisation and sustainability of football in Botswana”

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When the 2023/24 FNB Premiership concluded with Gaborone United (GU) crowned champions on 66 points, the final whistle marked more than just a league title.

It also signalled the rise of a new era in Botswana football – powered by a transformative P28.5 million sponsorship from First National Bank Botswana (FNB) spread across three seasons.

The bank’s unprecedented investment goes beyond the pitch, tapping into football’s cultural power to foster financial literacy, national unity and grassroots development.

Long-term investment

“FNB Botswana sees its sponsorship of the FNB Premiership as a long-term investment in the professionalisation and sustainability of football in Botswana,” said FNBB Director of Marketing and Communications, Peo Porogo, in a telephone interview.

More than just a brand visibility move, Porogo described the partnership as a strategic intervention at a time when Botswana’s top-flight league teetered under funding uncertainty.

“By stepping in at a critical time … FNB Botswana helped restore confidence and structure to Botswana’s top-tier football,” she said.

Structured financial grants

That restoration includes deliberate steps to strengthen governance, financial discipline and the broader ecosystem around the sport. Clubs now receive structured financial grants, and there is a push for digital adoption, formal banking, and accountability at the organisational level.

“Football has become a platform, not just for competition but for inclusive economic growth too,” Porogo explained. “We’re promoting financial literacy within the football community and improving operational standards.”

The results are starting to show. The season saw improved branding, more consistent matchday operations, and a noticeable lift in fan engagement. Tafic Football Club, the surprise runners-up, demonstrated the league’s growing competitiveness – a clear indicator of the sponsorship’s structural impact.

Beyond the field

FNB’s influence extends beyond sponsorship cheques and stadium billboards. The bank sees football as a bridge to deeper engagement with the communities it serves. From matchday activations to local tournaments and youth programmes, FNB has deliberately positioned itself not just as a sponsor but as a community catalyst.

“Football offered a powerful touchpoint to connect with communities across the country,” said Porogo. “The most striking to me was the sense of pride and unity that the league inspired in so many communities.”

Brand relevance

That emotional return has proved invaluable. “Throughout the season, increased fan interaction and local participation brought us closer to the people we serve,” Porogo noted. “It created moments that deepened relationships, strengthened brand relevance and reinforced trust.”

The bank’s efforts also unlocked new opportunities in content creation, event management and youth recruitment. “We’re seeing young people drawn into sport, families supported by matchday activity, and communities brought together by football,” she said.

As the dust settles on the season, FNB Botswana remains clear: this is only the beginning. The aim is a competitive, commercially viable league that empowers players, strengthens clubs and inspires a nation.

Post Views: 116