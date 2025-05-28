Who Will Win Orapa?

Softball clubs from Lesotho and South Africa are arriving in Botswana today to compete in the Orapa Challenge from 29 to 31 May

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The 2025 Orapa Challenge will feature 16 softball teams from three countries that will tussle in a tournament from 29 to 31 May in the diamond mining town that has given the event its name, the Botswana Softball Masters Association (BOSMA) has confirmed.

Themed “Legends on the Diamond Field, Fun First, Victory Last,” the tournament will bring together veteran players in what the organisers have described as a celebration of softball experience and camaraderie.

The tournament – which will follow a seeded round-robin format – will be played across four softball grounds in Orapa, namely Duck ‘N Scrum, Itekeng, Rebels, and Carats. Nine teams from Botswana, six from South Africa and one from Lesotho are set to compete in the tourney.

Accreditation and kit collection

According to the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Tsuna Makwa, preparations have progressed well and teams are expected to arrive in Orapa today (Wednesday) for accreditation and kit collection.

“Our preparations are on track,” she said. “All stakeholders have been briefed, and a dedicated Local Organising Committee and its sub-committees have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and successful tournament.”

She added that umpires have been confirmed and that the grounds are ready for the competition. Makwa also urged supporters who intend to attend the tournament to arrange their permits ahead of time because access to Orapa is restricted.

Participating teams

The Botswana contingent will include Diamonds, Diphala, Freesouls, Golden Divas, KDK, Saints, Orapa Masters, So’ball Dads, and Steelers. From South Africa will have Best Batters, Ma-Young, Moletlane Texas, Olympia Royals, Flames, and North Underdogs in the tourney compete, while Lesotho will be represented by a single team, Kings.

Speaking after the official draw in Gaborone last week, Makwa noted that the tournament is about more than just competition. “As alluded to by our theme, the tournament is also about sharing passion and passing on the experience to the next generation,” she said.

The event will also host guests from the government and the town’s primary employer and host, Debswana Diamond Company.