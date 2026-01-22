Soft Life, Dark Consequences

A chilling new novel is stirring conversation by blending suspense, culture and uncomfortable truths about masculinity, greed and faith

Ashes of The Forbidden Ritual is not your average page-turner — it’s a mirror held up to society, and it’s unapologetically dark. The 192-page suspense novel by Kanye-born author Joseph Joe Mokokwe has officially hit shelves, inviting readers into a haunting world where desire, belief and desperation collide.

A QUIET PLACE, LOUD TRUTHS

Set in the remote settlement of Sese, the story centres on Moipolai — a name that chillingly translates to “self killer.” He is a man suffocating under expectations of masculinity and success, consumed by the hunger for quick riches.

“Some of the key issues Ashes of The Forbidden Ritual tackles are masculinity and gender expectations, irresponsible parenting, religious clash of Christianity and African tradition, gender-based violence, and the peril of quick riches,” said Mokokwe.

WHEN GREED INVITES DARKNESS

Moipolai’s desperate pursuit of wealth entangles him in forbidden supernatural rituals. When he refuses to sacrifice his lover, Beatrice, he is cursed — a spell that slowly eats away at his sanity and soul. What follows is a disturbing descent into moral collapse, violence and irreversible damage.

“Many people want to live a soft life, be rich and famous, yet they don’t want to work hard to achieve and sustain that type of lifestyle,” Mokokwe explained.

BROKEN HOMES, BROKEN SOULS

Under the curse, Moipolai commits unthinkable acts that shatter his family, driving his daughter to despair while Beatrice battles grief, guilt and a thirst for revenge.

“The intertwined tragedies of Moipolai and Beatrice expose the devastating cost of greed, spiritual compromise and the erosion of humanity,” Mokokwe said.

A STORY WITH A PURPOSE

Beyond the suspense, the novel serves as a warning — urging patience, humility and responsible parenting in a world obsessed with shortcuts.

Published by Grandeur International Publishers, Ashes of The Forbidden Ritual is available at Botswana Book Centre (Gaborone), DHL Holdings (Kanye) and nationwide via courier. Copies cost P200.