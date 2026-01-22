People + Data Africa is warming up to its 2026 Convening with a new Conversations Series, kicking off by decoding how data is quietly reshaping Africa’s entertainment industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

People + Data Africa (PDA) is officially setting the tone for 2026 and it starts with a conversation. The research and data convening platform has launched the PDA Conversations Series, a fresh webinar initiative designed to spark ideas, challenge thinking and spotlight how data can drive Africa’s future.

The first instalment, PDA Conversations Series Episode 1, dives straight into culture-meets-code territory with a timely focus on entertainment and data.

DATA BEHIND THE HITS

Slated for 31 January 2026 from 10:00am to 11:00am, the webinar features Seabelo Modibe, Founder of Total Music Group, one of the continent’s most influential voices in the creative economy. The session explores how artists, managers and creative entrepreneurs can use data to sharpen market access, grow audiences and build sustainable careers.

From audience analytics and monetisation models to understanding fan behaviour, the conversation positions data not as a cold spreadsheet, but as a creative power tool.

WHERE LIVED EXPERIENCE MEETS EVIDENCE

Conversation Moderator and PDA team member Obakeng Kokwe says the series is about breaking down barriers around data.

“The PDA Conversations Series is about opening up spaces where data meets real lived experience,” said Kokwe. “Through these dialogues, we aim to demystify data, spotlight African expertise, and demonstrate how evidence and innovation can create tangible opportunities especially for young people and creative communities across the continent.”

YOUTH, INNOVATION AND THE ROAD TO 2026

The Conversations Series builds momentum toward the People + Data Africa 2026 Convening, which will focus on strengthening digital systems, supporting youth entrepreneurship, promoting evidence-based governance and ensuring communities actively shape research and innovation.

Designed to cut across sectors — from government and academia to NGOs and youth-led organisations — the series reinforces PDA’s commitment to inclusive growth and data literacy grounded in African realities.

Registration details and the webinar link are available on People + Data Africa’s official social media platforms, with more episodes lined up as the countdown to 2026 continues.