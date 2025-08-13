Soul Sundays Returns to The Boma 

After a two-year hiatus, Soul Sundays will make a triumphant comeback on 31 August 2025 at The Boma, the Grand Palm Hotel. With a star-studded lineup, gourmet food and that signature soulful vibe, this comeback will be nothing short of spectacular

GAZETTE REPORTER

For years, Soul Sundays was more than just an event but a Sunday ritual for Botswana’s lifestyle and music lovers.

After a two-year break, the iconic experience is coming back to The Boma at the Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone, promising a revival of the soulful and stylish tradition that kept fans coming back for more.

The sounds of a perfect Sunday

“This year’s comeback will be nothing short of spectacular,” Vincent Roman Matthys, the event’s coordinator told Time Out. “We’re bringing together the best in live entertainment, gourmet food, and that unmistakable warmth of Sunday culture.”

Headlining the 2025 return is the electrifying KhoiSan, ready to set the stage ablaze with their signature sound. Joining them will be turntable maestros DJ Sway, German Dollar, Lerato Modiega, and Deejay Mod – there to ensure that from noon to sundown the beats flow as smoothly as the cocktails.

Where cocktails meet melody

The Boma at the Grand Palm Hotel offers the perfect backdrop – lush, open and brimming with culinary excellence. Guests can indulge in exquisite cuisines paired with premium beverages from partners like Ginato, Monkey Shoulder, and Lengau Liquor Distribution Company, turning the day into a feast for all senses.

Whether you’re a loyal fan returning to relive the magic or a first-timer ready to see what the buzz is about, the organiser says this year’s Soul Sundays promises an atmosphere that blends music, food and friendship into a seamless Sunday escape.

Standard tickets are priced at P200 while online tickets can be purchased at : https://ticketlinc.co.bw/attendee/126/add/ Ticket Delivery are available for 5 tickets or more at 755 77424.

