Beauty For Every Hue

After overcoming pandemic setbacks, Nora Cosmetics has reopened in style by unveiling a store and product range that celebrates the diversity and beauty of every woman. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

While the COVID-19 pandemic left deep scars on many businesses, Nora Cosmetics used the scourge as a catalyst for a powerful rebirth.

Owner Norah McAslin recalls how their expansion plans were crushed when COVID-19 struck. “We had ordered so many products, planning to take the brand beyond Botswana,” she recalled in an interview.

“When COVID hit, makeup was no longer in demand. By the time the products arrived, the pandemic was still ongoing, and everything expired. We were left with nothing.”

The birth of the “15 Faces”

Instead of folding, McAslin pivoted to facebeats – professional makeup sessions – which not only kept the business afloat but also brought her closer to her clientele.

Through those countless facebeats, McAslin discovered something profound: her customers weren’t just buying makeup but were also sharing pieces of their lives. There was the student juggling classes and budgets, the high-powered CEO, and the everyday woman navigating life’s challenges.

“The 15 Faces of Botswana is a tribute to our real customers,” McAslin told Time Out. “It’s about representing every woman’s story, personality and lifestyle in our products. There’s something for everyone, from the bold to the minimalist.”

For diverse African skin tones

The campaign celebrates every hue, ensuring that products cater for the lightest to the deepest skin tones.

The relaunch is more than a store makeover but a comprehensive statement. The new Molapo Crossing Mall outlet introduces an expanded product line for diverse African skin tones.

Up from just four, foundations now come in 15 shades, lipsticks complement every complexion, and eyeshadow palettes embrace a spectrum of looks.

It’s not about masking imperfections

Among the most exciting innovations is the DIY palette, allowing customers to create their own customised makeup set from Nora Cosmetics’ range.

For McAslin, makeup isn’t about masking imperfections – it’s about empowerment. “When you are beautiful, you do beautiful things,” she said. “We’re here to teach self-care, to show women the power of makeup, and to make beauty accessible to all.”

With the “15 Faces of Botswana” campaign, Nora Cosmetics isn’t just selling products; it is telling the story of every woman in every shade and style.