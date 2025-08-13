Tisang’s World Championships Qualification Attributed to Hard Work 

His recent performance puts him among athletes who will represent Botswana at the Tokyo championships where he will compete in the 400m hurdles

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s 400m hurdler Kemorena Tisang has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan next month.

His coach, Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyane, confirmed the achievement when Gazette Sports reached him in Maun where the athlete is expected to join his training group this week.

Tisang secured his spot after clocking a new personal best (PB) of 48.42s at the IFAM Oordegem meet held at the Putbosstadion in Oordegem, Belgium over the weekend.

New national record

The performance marked a significant milestone for the 30-year-old who had previously come close to qualifying for major international events such as the Olympics and past editions of the World Championships.

Tisang’s time of 48.42s is not only a PB but also sets a new national record (NR), surpassing his previous mark of 48.59s set in May 2025.

Said his coach: “It’s been a struggle to adjust him from 110m hurdles to 400m hurdles. One good thing about him is that he never gives up, and his qualification is all due to hard work, discipline and the sacrifices made along the way.”

Switching events

Mosimanyane noted that based on the athlete’s physical attributes and potential, he advised Tisang to switch from 110m hurdles to 400m hurdles several years ago.

“I sat him down and told him that if he wants to compete at a higher level, he would need to transition,” he said. “I believed his height and other physical traits would give him an edge in the 400m hurdles. And I trust myself in coaching that event.”

The coach added that they had to travel to South Africa in the past to improve Tisang’s technique and step pattern, which are essential components of the longer hurdle event.

Progress and development

The transition has not been without its challenges but gradual progress is being made. “He’s still learning and will continue to improve over time,” said the coach. “We’ve set ourselves targets and are happy that we are starting to achieve them, slowly but surely.”

