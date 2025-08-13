BFA Backs Return of School Sports

BFA pledges technical support as the government integrates sports and arts into public school timetables

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has expressed support for the government’s newly launched school sports programme and will extend technical assistance and training for coaches to the programme, the president of BFA, Oabile Babitseng, has said.

He was speaking at the official opening of the association’s 2025 Ordinary General Assembly held in Jwaneng on Saturday, a week after the government officially relaunched the school sports initiative in Lobatse.

Grassroots football

“We are pledging our support for the return of school sports and fully welcome the government’s initiative,” Babitseng said. “We will support it technically and play our part in ensuring that coaches are trained and all the necessary support.”

He added that the BFA believes supporting school sports is critical to developing grassroots football and nurturing young talent across the country and called for greater unity among stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth in sports.

The initiative to reintegrate sports into schools was launched in Lobatse last week by the Ministry of Sport and Arts, together with the Ministry of Basic Education.

The Rights of the child

The Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, who officiated at the launch, said physical activity should not be seen as a privilege but a right for all children.

“Our position is fortified by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which affirms every child’s right to rest, leisure, and engaging in play and recreational activities appropriate for their age,” he said.

Kelebeng added that beyond the physical benefits, research has shown that sports and co-curricular activities contribute positively to mental health and help develop leadership skills in young people.

Normal working hours

The government suspended school sports in March 2020 due to budgetary constraints, a move that affected youth participation and athletic development.

However, in a recent update, the Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, announced that sports and arts will now be included in the daily school timetable. She explained that the new programme will run until the end of the year without inter-school competitions.

“Preparations or training at school level will be conducted during normal working hours as part of the timetable,” she said, noting that training will cover all selected sporting codes, including boxing.