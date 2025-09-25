Spaceo: BW’s Streetwear Frontier

At the recent Batho Fashion Week, Oteng wamOTaki Lepere’s bold debut of Spaceo announced a new era in Botswana’s streetwear—one rooted in cultural memory, fearless individuality, and a vision that refuses to compromise on sustainability

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Oteng wamOTaki Lepere introduced his new label Spaceo under the O.lep Clothing umbrella, the runway shifted. The collection wasn’t just clothing—it was a declaration.

“Spaceo is a premium streetwear brand…a creative space with no limits,” Lepere said in an interview, framing it as a playground for individuality and self-expression. At its core, Spaceo is a living manifesto: experimental silhouettes, Afrocentric accents, and a confidence born from the streets of Botswana.

ROOTS IN KWAITO AND MOTSWAKO

Lepere’s influences are stitched into every seam. Raised in Botswana’s late ’90s and early 2000s subcultures, he draws from Kwaito rhythms, Pantsula energy, and the lyrical defiance of Motswako. These worlds were about resilience, community, and raw creativity—qualities that Lepere insists must stay central. “Authenticity means telling stories that feel real to the streets we come from, not chasing hype,” he said.

TIMELESSNESS MEETS EXPERIMENTATION

Streetwear, by nature, mutates fast. But Lepere keeps Spaceo’s backbone steady with clean lines and functional designs. The magic lies in his willingness to push textures, cuts, and cultural codes into new territory. The result? Clothes that feel fresh yet wearable, forward-facing yet grounded. Spaceo isn’t just for trend-chasers; it’s for anyone who’s outgrown conformity and is ready to wear confidence as their signature.

RETHINKING SUSTAINABILITY

Beyond aesthetics, Lepere is reengineering what it means to be a sustainable streetwear brand. His “collect-a-piece” initiative, inspired by collect-a-can recycling, will buy back garments to repurpose into new designs. Another concept borrows from the automotive industry—selling parts like collars, pockets, and panels so customers can repair or remix their clothes instead of discarding them. Small-batch production and mindful sourcing round out his ethos of growth without waste.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

More than style, Spaceo is a mission. Lepere envisions opportunities for local artisans, mentorship for young designers, and proof that a Botswana-born streetwear brand can rival the world’s best. “When someone wears Spaceo,” he says, “we want them to feel free, to challenge norms, and own their story.”