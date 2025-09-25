Tennis Stars Eye Rankings Boost

Junior tennis players are competing in Tunisia for international qualification

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s junior tennis team is competing at the 2025 International Tennis Federation/Confederation of African Tennis African Junior Championship in Monastir, Tunisia with the aim of improving their continental rankings to qualify for upcoming international tournaments.

The president of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), Oaitse Thipe, has explained that the players’ performances in Tunisia and other upcoming tournaments will determine whether they qualify for events such as the Orange Bowl in Florida, USA later this year.

ORANGE BOWL IN DECEMBER

“There are several major international competitions coming up,” Thipe said in a telephone interview. “For example, for them to qualify for the Orange Bowl in December, they have to be in the top three in Africa by the end of November.

“That means they have to gain points here in Tunisia and in other competitions before then to better their rankings.”

The championship in Tunisia began on Monday this week and will end on 27 September. Botswana’s team of eight is guided by coaches Lefa Sibanda and Kelebogile Monnayoo, the latter having recently completed her ITF Level certification in Kigali, Rwanda.

THE PLAYERS AND THEIR COACHES

The girls’ team comprises Camilla Seetso (12), Angel Chakanyuka (13), Malak Macheng (13), and Rerotlhe Kgannyeng (13). The boys’ team has Tinashe Phatshwane (13), Francesco Brink (12), Lebone Tlape (13), and Motheo Kgosimore (12).

Thipe said the association believes the players are prepared, having competed in several tournaments inside and outside Botswana since the beginning of the year. “We believe this team is very ready,” he said.

YOUNG AND READY

“They have been competing in several competitions in and outside of Botswana ever since the year began. We are hopeful that those competitions gave them the much-needed drilling and practice.

“This is not the end. They are going to keep on competing in more. I think we should also be cognizant of the fact that they are young and every competition is a learning curve for them. But all in all, they are ready.”