Botswana Shows Promise at World Bowls Champs

Despite playing indoors for the first time and limited wins, Botswana’s national singles champions are posting competitive performances that often compel tie-breakers at the 2025 World Bowls Champion of Champions

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s national singles champions, Mpopi Pelemo and Modisaotsile “Diza” Mphotho, are representing the country at the 2025 World Bowls Champion of Champions in Club Barham, Australia.

The event, which began on 19 September and continues until 25 September, features 58 players from 32 countries competing for the prestigious singles world title.

Pelemo and Mphotho are making their debuts at the international event.

COMPETITIVE MARGINS

The vice president of Botswana Bowling Association, Marea Modutlwa, has highlighted that while the players have not won many matches, the results show promise.

“The players haven’t won many matches, but if you look at the set scores, the margins are small,” she observed. “Some matches went to tie-breakers to decide the winner, so there are lots of positives to take from there.”

Modutlwa noted that the tournament is played indoors on carpet, which is a bit of a disadvantage because it is a surface unfamiliar to the Botswana players who typically play on grass.

“FIRST-TIME” CONDITIONS

“Overall, we are happy with how our players are adjusting to the indoor conditions,” Modutlwa said. “They are playing indoor bowls for the first time in their lives.”

The Champion of Champions brings together players who have won their respective national singles championships.

Over five days, each participant competes for the title of World Bowls Singles Champion of Champions, offering valuable exposure for first-time international competitors like Pelemo and Mphotho.

GAINING EXPERIENCE

The narrow margins in match outcomes point to Botswana’s representatives being competitive, even in their debut.

Modutlwa emphasised the importance of experience, noting that the tournament provides a foundation for future improvements at the international level.