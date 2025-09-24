Creativity as Botswana’s New Diamond

At the first Creative Industry Summit in Gaborone, artists, promoters, lawyers and policymakers discussed how Botswana’s creative economy can move from informal hustle to structured businesses. While officials hailed creativity as the country’s new diamond, participants raised concerns over existing gaps

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s creative sector took centre stage recently when the Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) hosted the first-ever Creative Industry Summit at the National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone.

The summit – which called for shift from hustling to a structured economy – brought together artists, promoters, lawyers, and policymakers to reimagine the sector’s future under the theme, “Building a Just, Integrated and Diversified Economy for Creatives.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairperson of BEPA, Goaba Mojakgomo, said the gathering marked a pivotal step in repositioning the creative sector as a driver of inclusive growth.

NEW ECONOMIC FRONTIER

“The creative industries need to be turned from informal hustles to formal hustles,” he asserted, stressing that the efforts of creatives should be recognised as businesses capable of creating jobs and diversifying the economy.

The Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, echoed this sentiment when he framed the sector as Botswana’s new economic frontier.

“For decades, our economy has been anchored on diamonds,” said the minister. “But as we step boldly into the future, we recognise that our new diamond is our creativity, our ideas, our talents and innovations.”

BILLS FOR PARLIAMENT

Kelebeng noted that monetisation of content and intellectual property protection are now critical. He disclosed that the Cinematography Bill will be tabled in Parliament in November alongside an Entertainment Bill to address nightlife and other aspects of the sector.

Legal practitioner Njiramanda Mbewe warned creatives against signing contracts without legal advice, saying many artists often unknowingly sign away their rights due to hidden clauses.

“Protection is crucial,” she emphasised. “The moment you get a contract, ensure it is vetted by a lawyer. Too often, entities with financial muscle exploit creatives.”

FUND OF FUNDS

Industry voices also raised concerns about limited financial support. The CEO of Alkenes, Kenneth Matlholwa, noted bluntly: “What we need is money, frankly put. The sector needs funding.”

Creatives also pointed to misaligned government support where officials without creative sector expertise are tasked with oversight. Others, like Mpeleki July, pressed for updates on the long-promised Fund of Funds. Minister Kelebeng responded that the initiative was ongoing in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

Another pressing issue raised was corporate encroachment, with Kesego Kebelaele-Okie criticising large companies for hosting their own events instead of supporting existing promoters. “It’s killing the industry,” she said, and called for intervention.

