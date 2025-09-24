MTN, MTV Base Push Online Safety

MTN Group and MTV Base have urged policymakers, businesses, and civil society to work together to protect children from online harm following conclusion of their Room of Safety initiative

Policymakers, businesses and civil society have a critical joint role in protecting young people from online harm and creating a safer digital environment.

This was the central message from MTN Group and MTV Base at an event marking conclusion of their Room of Safety initiative.

Titled From Conversations to Commitment: Africa’s Room of Safety, the initiative brought together youth leaders, influencers, policymakers, and partners to advance online safety and foster cross-sector collaboration.

YOUTH-LED NARRATIVES

Room of Safety is a 10-part series on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) that also runs across digital platforms using youth-led narratives to raise awareness and empower young people to navigate the digital world safely. The final episode aired on 21 September.

The event featured a discussion with representatives from the African Union, GSMA, UNICEF, MTN, Vodacom, Meta and Google that was moderated by Paramount Culture Squad member Leddi G.

Said the African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Mataboge: “Africa is at the forefront of a digital transformation unlike any other. For us at the African Union, child online protection is not optional – it is a duty.

CONTINENTAL SHIELD

“That is why the African Union has adopted the Child Online Safety and Empowerment Strategy. This strategy is our continental shield. It reflects our African realities, it is rooted in our values, and it is anchored in our aspirations.”

MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Nompilo Morafo, stressed the importance of collective responsibility.

“As Africa’s leading digital operator, MTN connects hundreds of millions of people every single day,” she said. “That reach is a privilege but it also brings a duty to ensure that those connections are trusted, responsible and protective.”

Paramount Africa Senior Vice President, Monde Twala, noted: “Online harm isn’t just a tech issue – it’s a cultural one.

MENTAL HEALTH AND DIGITAL LIFE

“It affects how young people express themselves, connect, learn and participate in society. If we’re serious about building a safer digital Africa, we must move beyond conversation and commit to action – with youth at the centre.”

MTN and MTV Base encouraged corporates and organisations to support similar initiatives through edutainment-based safety campaigns.

In furtherance of the theme of the initiative, MTV Base will launch a new documentary in October, which is Mental Health Month, exploring the intersection of mental health and digital life.