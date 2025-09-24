Sekano Is Karate Queen

Lethabo Sekano holds three African bronze medals, ranks 74th in the World Karate Federation kumite -68kg category, and leads the Botswana national team as captain

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In 2011, Lethabo Sekano, now 25, stumbled upon a world that would come to define her. Growing up at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB), sports were everywhere.

One ordinary day as she passed outside the gymnasium, she heard loud screams and saw figures in crisp white uniforms moving with precision. “I was hooked instantly,” she recalls.

A MENTOR’S INFLUENCE

After a brief hiatus from the dojo, Lethabo returned in 2016 and met Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, a coach and mentor who would change the trajectory of her career.

“When I learned about the national team and everything he had achieved, I became hungry – not just to reach where he was but to surpass it,” she says.

Today, Lethabo holds three African bronze medals, ranks 74th in the World Karate Federation kumite -68kg category, and leads the Botswana national team as captain.

MEDALS AND MILESTONES

Her list of accolades reads like a blueprint of excellence: All Africa Games bronze medalist, Commonwealth Games gold medalist, World Cup competitor, and undefeated national champion for six years.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country,” she says. “Nothing beats standing atop the podium and singing the national anthem, especially when we compete against Africa’s karate giants.”

Yet she is not immune to criticism: “Batswana can make awful comments when we don’t win, but I’ve earned my stripes.”

SPONSORSHIP ISSUES

Success has not come without struggle. Because karate is one of the most underrated sports in Botswana, securing sponsorship remains an uphill battle.

“Finances are my biggest challenge,” Lethabo notes. “You have to constantly fight for support while trying to train and compete at the highest level.”

But inspite of such obstacles, her dedication remains unwavering – a testament to the resilience and focus that define elite athletes.

FUTURE AMBITIONS

Looking ahead, her ambitions are clear. “I want to be an Africa Gold medalist very soon,” she states it simply. “I’ve had enough bronze medals.”

Her dream extends beyond her own success because she aims to become Botswana’s first female world karate champion. In addition, opening her own karate academy and collaborating with sporting brands to “make karate the in thing” are in focus.

LIFE OUTSIDE THE DOJO

Despite the rigorous demands of elite karate, Lethabo balances her life as a final-year International Hospitality Management student at Botswana Accountancy College, in collaboration with the University of Derby.