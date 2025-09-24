Ntshwarang’s Golden Run

The coach behind Collen Kebinatshipi and Botswana’s recent athletics success travels 53 kilometres from Kanye to Lobatse for training, sometimes alongside Kebinatshipi

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When Botswana won its first-ever Olympic gold medal in Letsile Tebogo’s 200m gold last year, Chilume Ntshwarang was on the sidelines guiding the team as head coach.

The squad also returned home with a silver medal for the men’s 4x400m relay.

This year, Ntshwarang was again at the helm as Botswana secured three medals at the World Athletics Championships that just ended in Tokyo, Japan.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SUCCESS

The men’s 4x400m relay team claimed gold, Bayapo Ndori won bronze in the 400m, and Collen Kebinatshipi – whom Ntshwarang has coached since his early years – earned gold in the 400m.

Speaking in a telephone interview from Tokyo ahead of the team’s return, Ntshwarang said Kebinatshipi’s victory was particularly meaningful to him. “His victory is an inspiration,” he stated. “It is my first global medal at senior level.

“It shows that we are doing well, progressing steadily. This year we were targeting the final. We didn’t expect a medal. However, as the games approached, I saw that he was very fit and could compete for a podium finish.”

LONG COMMUTES FOR TRAINING

Despite his role on the international stage, Ntshwarang remains based in Kanye, where he works as a teacher. Because the village does not have a proper athletics stadium, he commutes about 53 kilometres to Lobatse for training sessions.

He often makes the journey with some of his athletes, including Kebinatshipi. Ntshwarang credits the progress seen in Botswana athletics to commitment and determination.

“The biggest factor is hard work, perseverance and belief that you can match other people with your performance,” he said.

“IT WAS A SHIFT OF MINDSET”

“We felt it was high time we stepped up and fought with the elite. It was a shift of mindset. The whole team went to the semifinals and the finals. It shows that there is growth.”

Ntshwarang emphasised that with proper guidance, Botswana’s athletes have the potential to achieve more on the global stage.

“With support and proper guidance, a lot of these athletes will be difficult to defeat in the future,” he asserted. “We could get more medals in the near future.”

