Springtime Rhythms Bloom in Mahalapye

Han C’s Mahalapye Spring Festival returns on 29 September at Seduda Lodge for an unforgettable mix of local and regional talent, heartfelt tributes and community spirit

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the flowers of spring push through the soil, so too does one of Botswana’s most anticipated cultural gatherings—the Mahalapye Spring Festival.

Spearheaded by award-winning artist Han C, the festival has blossomed into a staple of the music calendar, drawing fans from across the country. This year’s edition, set for 29 September at Seduda Lodge, is shaping up to be the most vibrant yet.

Star-studded lineup

Han C has once again curated a lineup that mirrors the pulse of Botswana’s music scene. The stage will welcome chart-topping acts such as Murumba Pitch from South Africa and Botswana’s Charma Gal, Vee Mampeezy, Juu Matere, Chokoma, Lioness Ratang and many more.

“We wanted this year’s edition to showcase the hottest artists with the sounds people are vibing to right now,” Han C said told Time Out, promising fans “nothing short of amazing music”.

From soulful live bands like Ubuntu Band to high-energy deejays, among them Casper the DJ, DJ Lefatshe, and DJ Hakim, the festival is striking a perfect balance of genres.

Giving back

“Fans can also look forward to new music from me, including fresh collaborations with DJ Ngwazi,” said Han C.

But for Han C, the festival is more than just a showcase of sound. It’s about nurturing roots and giving back to the community that raised him.

Ahead of the event, the Pepetletsa hitmaker has visited his former school, Madiba Senior Secondary, to raise funds for a new Tourism and Hospitality programme.

Honouring a fallen icon

“We always want to give back to Mahalapye,” he explained, hinting at future community-focused initiatives tied to the festival.

This year’s edition carries an added layer of emotion, with the festival set to honour the late rapper Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi. A beloved resident performer, ATI had graced the Mahalapye Spring Festival stage for three consecutive years.

“We could never have had it without him,” Han C said. “There’s been a call that his slot must remain, and we’ll honour him properly.”

Tickets are priced at P150 from selected Choppies outlets and P200 at the gate.