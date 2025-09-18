Lessons and Letters Unveiled 

Keabetswe Molotsi’s new poetry anthology, Lessons and Letters, will debut by means of a live theatre production that blends music, dance and the spoken word

GAZETTE REPORTER

A new poetry anthology titled Lessons and Letters will be launched in Gaborone on 27 September 2025.

The work of writer and teacher Keabetswe Molotsi, the 100-page collection combines free verse poetry, affirmations, and intimate letters written over several years that explore themes of growth, love, heartbreak, transformation and empowerment.

Seven chapters of reflection

The anthology is divided into seven chapters, each representing a “lesson.” These range from healing and self-acceptance to love, forgiveness and embracing change.

The chapters include Pain Is an Emissary of Growth, Beauty Is Fleeting, Embrace Every Moment, Release Yourself, Be Kind to Your Heart, Build from the Ashes, and Growth Is Inevitable.

“Each chapter symbolises a part of me and the values I hold so dearly to my heart,” said Molotsi in an interview.

About the author

She is a Motswana writer, artist and English teacher based in Gaborone who initially studied law at the University of Botswana before turning to education where she has taught since 2016.

Her earlier work, Matlhalerwa, won the 2023 Kendeka Prize for African Literature and is available on Brittle Paper.

Molotsi’s writing spans poetry, speculative fiction, thrillers and drama, often incorporating cultural and identity themes rooted in Botswana. Lessons and Letters is her first self-published work.

Two dancers, a vocalist and a five-piece band.

Breaking from traditional book launches, Lessons and Letters will be introduced as a two-act theatre production at Molapo Theatre, starting at 5.30pm. The performance will feature Molotsi’s live recitals of selected poems supported by two dancers, a vocalist and a five-piece band.

Original music and dance will accompany the poetry – weaving words, movement, and sound into one multi-sensory experience.

The production is supported by the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) through the Levy on Technical Devices Fund.