Urban Beats Studio Launches 

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s entertainment landscape has welcomed the addition of a new television show that combines music, fashion, lifestyle, and culture in a high-production format.

Styled Urban Beats Studio, the programme premiered on 6 September 2025 and airs every Saturday night on Btv 1.

At the helm are co-hosts Thuli Tools and Nay8. The latter is widely recognised as one of Botswana’s prominent MCs and brings energy and a distinct voice.

Hosting duo and production vision

Thuli Tools, a private piano DJ and Marketing Manager at Ayoba, adds versatility and experience. Thuli is also co-founder of Gen Z Sundays, a youth-focused event in Gaborone.

According to Koone Boikaego, Director of Cosign267, the show was designed to feature fresh faces that reflect the country’s cultural energy. “We wanted talent hot off the streets; people who live and breathe the culture,” Boikaego told Time Out.

DJs drive the sound

The production is a collaboration between Staged Productions and Cosign267, combining resources to set a new standard for local television content.

Supporting the hosts is a roster of resident DJs selected for their diverse styles. DJ KRM brings hip-hop and R&B, WayKay blends Amapiano and Afro Tech, while Shawn Lee, known for his Afro Tech sets, adds precision and production expertise. Each DJ contributes a distinct identity to ensure variety across episodes.

Content and format

Each 48-minute episode features live performances, artist interviews, entertainment news, video mixes, and behind-the-scenes coverage of music videos and major local events. The show aims to highlight Botswana’s creative talent while offering audiences a visually dynamic viewing experience.

“Urban Beats Studio is more than a show – it’s a celebration of Botswana’s creativity. We’re building a platform that amplifies talent and reshapes how local entertainment is experienced,” Boikaego oozed.