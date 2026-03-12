The Culture Has A New Home

A bold new youth culture channel is about to shake up African entertainment. BASE Pulse is positioning itself as more than television — a multiplatform movement amplifying African music, stories, and creative voices

GAZETTE REPORTER

A bold new era for African youth entertainment is on the horizon as BASE Pulse, a dynamic new multiplatform youth culture channel, prepares to officially switch on across Africa soon on DStv Channel 322.

Every generation has a movement – a beat stitched into its DNA and rooted in where it comes from. Across Africa, that movement lives in the rhythms that travel from kasi corners to global stages, in the style that turns identity into expression, and in the voices of young creators shaping culture with confidence and ambition.

MORE THAN A MUSIC CHANNEL

More than just a music channel, BASE Pulse is designed as a next-generation youth culture ecosystem; blending music, storytelling, digital content, and real-world experiences to empower and amplify African creatives across the globe. The platform will spotlight emerging voices, celebrate cultural movements, and connect Africa’s youth to global opportunities through an always-on, multiplatform approach.

POWERING AFRICA’S CREATIVE ECONOMY

BASE Pulse is created by Pulse Entertainment, a next-generation media house on a mission to power Africa’s creative economy. As a 360° media powerhouse, Pulse Entertainment is reshaping how African stories are created, distributed, and experienced, seamlessly bridging broadcast, digital, social, and experiential platforms to build globally competitive African intellectual property.

Kgomotso Lakaje, Channel Manager, Pulse Entertainment said, “BASE Pulse is not just a channel – it is a movement. Our goal is to create a platform where African youth culture is not only celebrated, but also monetised, exported, and elevated globally. We are building a space where creators, brands, and audiences can connect in meaningful ways.”

“Africa has the youngest population in the world, and their stories deserve to be told at scale. As BASE Pulse, our commitment is to empower the next generation of creatives and give them a stage that stretches far beyond the continent,” said Caddy Tsotetsi, Base Pulse Presenter.

PROGRAMMING THE PULSE OF A CONTINENT

With a programming slate that spans the latest music, trending pop culture moments, youth-focused storytelling, music documentaries, digital-first formats, music and dance reality content, and interactive viewer-choice music blocks where audiences can pick their favourite songs, BASE Pulse will serve as the living heartbeat of African youth culture, connecting audiences across multiple markets and platforms.

Audiences can also look forward to an exciting lineup of signature shows designed to reflect the continent’s diverse sounds and evolving youth culture.