Youth Unemployment Spirals Out of Control?

Youth unemployment in Botswana has risen to nearly 30 percent over the past decade, with young women hardest hit, Statistics Botswana warns

GAZETTE REPOTER

Youth unemployment in Botswana has worsened over the past decade, with nearly three in every 10 young people unable to find work, according to new findings from the Botswana Multi-Topic Household Survey 2024/25 released by Statistics Botswana.

The survey, released this month shows that unemployment among youth aged 15 to 35 rose from 25.1 percent in 2015/16 to 28.9 percent in 2024/25. Statistics Botswana describes the trend as a growing structural crisis in the country’s labour market.

Young women are the hardest hit, with 30.7 percent unemployed compared to 27.2 percent for young men, highlighting persistent gender disparities in access to economic opportunities.

LABOUR FORCE EXPANSION OUTPACES JOB CREATION

The figures come against the backdrop of a growing youth labour force. Over the same period, the number of young people either working or actively seeking work increased by 8.3 percent, rising from 427,089 in 2015/16 to 467,267 in 2024/25.

Despite this expansion, job creation has failed to keep pace. Overall unemployment among people aged 15 and above rose from 17.6 percent in 2015/16 to 21.0 percent in 2024/25, marking a 3.4 percentage point increase over the decade.

CRUCIAL SOCIO-ECONOMIC INSIGHTS

The survey, conducted between November 2024 and November 2025, provides one of the most comprehensive snapshots of Botswana’s socio-economic conditions.

Commenting on the findings, Statistician General Khaufelo Lekobane said the results are essential for guiding national planning and economic reforms.

“The release of these preliminary results reflects Statistics Botswana’s continued commitment to providing timely, reliable, and official statistics that support evidence-based policymaking, planning, and accountability,” Lekobane said.

He added that the findings are critical for tracking progress under national development frameworks.

“At the national level, these findings are critical for monitoring progress under the National Development Plan, the Botswana Transitional Economic Programme and other sectoral policies aimed at employment creation and inclusive growth,” he said.

STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES REMAIN

While youth unemployment has risen, the survey shows a modest improvement in the number of young people classified as Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET), which declined from 39.9 percent in 2015/16 to 37.1 percent in 2024/25.

However, the report warns that Botswana still faces deep structural labour market challenges. Employment creation has not matched the pace of labour force expansion, resulting in higher overall unemployment.

“Youth unemployment remains elevated and continues to pose a structural challenge,” the report states. It calls for employment-intensive growth and targeted labour market interventions to address the crisis.