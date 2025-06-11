The Dove Experience Redefines Beauty Standards

It was an unforgettable lifestyle affair blending luxury, self-care, and a powerful message on redefining standards of beauty

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Draped in a dress code of all-white elegance with touches of gold and rose gold, guests gathered at the Altitude Deck in Gaborone this past weekend for The Dove Experience – an exclusive lifestyle event that seamlessly blended celebration, sophistication and purpose.

Hosted in partnership with CA Sales Distribution, Fours Cash and Carry, and Lengau Liquor Distribution Company, the event served as a launchpad for Dove’s latest premium customer engagement campaign, spotlighting both the Dove and Dove Men+Care ranges.

Beyond skin deep

The day was more than a brand showcase – it was a movement unfolding. Daniel Hink, a Dove brand representative, spoke passionately about Dove’s mission to challenge the narrow beauty standards imposed by society and to instead champion a richer, more inclusive definition of beauty.

“We’re here to celebrate beauty not as the world narrowly defines it but as it exists – in complexity, diversity and authenticity,” he said. “Dove’s legacy is built on creating a brand that’s not only about skincare but about care for humanity.”

His words rang true against the golden backdrop of the sunset-soaked skyline where the guests – some of whom are influential voices in beauty, media, and lifestyle – clinked glasses of the Bottega Rose Gold Brut sparkling wine and Bottega Gold to a vision of ethical, inclusive and sustainable self-care.

The face of change

Adding even greater emotional depth to the day was Miss Botswana 2025, Ruth Thomas, who graced the event in understated radiance and shared her personal connection to the Dove ethos.

Her initiative, “The Beauty Movement,” amplifies the voices and visibility of women historically sidelined by beauty standards – burn survivors, women with vitiligo, and those with permanent scars.

“Dove wants every woman to feel beautiful in her own image,” she stated. “That aligns with my life’s purpose. For the first time, I now see that my vision is not just possible but powerful too.”

A multisensory affair

Her words ignited a collective spark in the room where shared beliefs turned into a shared mission: to redefine beauty through acceptance, individuality and empowerment.

The Dove Experience lived up to its name, offering a multisensory affair with curated pampering stations, Bottega refreshments, and elegant décor that transformed the Altitude Deck into a sanctuary of serenity and style.

From silky hand massages to glowing skin consultations, patrons were reminded that self-care is a celebration of self-worth.

As the sun dipped below the western skyline of Gaborone and the music pulsed gently into the night, guests left not just with gift bags but with a renewed sense of self-belief.