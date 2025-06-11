Orange Hosts Digital Safety Event

Orange Botswana’s youth event focused on digital safety, addressing cyberbullying, screen addiction, and healthy online habits through sports and education

GAZETTE REPORTER

Orange Botswana recently hosted a youth-focused event under its For Good Connections initiative at Molapo Piazza, aiming to raise awareness about the risks of cyberbullying, screen addiction, and inappropriate online content. The event brought together 150 children aged 11 to 17 for a day of learning and activity.

Interactive sports and learning activities

Participants engaged in a range of physical activities including five-a-side soccer, basketball, swimming, volleyball, gymnastics, and dance. These activities were designed to promote wellness and digital balance among young people while encouraging real-world social interaction.

Inspirational speakers address youth

Former footballer Diphetogo “Dipsy” Selolwane delivered a motivational talk, sharing personal experiences and advice. He was joined by 13-year-old Malak Macheng, who recently won Junior Female Athlete of the Year and Public Athlete/Team of the Year at the 44th BNSC Awards.

Commitment to digital responsibility

Orange Botswana’s Communication and PR Manager, Tebogo Nadisah, highlighted the importance of equipping youth with the tools to navigate the digital world responsibly. “Digital technology is a powerful tool, but if not used responsibly, it can have serious consequences for our youth,” she said.

Booths and Partnerships Enhance Impact

Interactive booths and immersive visuals were featured at the event to promote reflection and learning in an engaging manner. Orange partnered with Propellers Swimming Academy as the day’s technical partner, reinforcing its focus on sports as a means of youth empowerment.

A broader initiative for safe connectivity

The For Good Connections programme is part of Orange Botswana’s broader effort to support safe, responsible digital habits among young people. The initiative includes outreach to parents and communities, aiming to create an inclusive and balanced digital culture.