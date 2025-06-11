League Fuels National Team Rise

The Southern Basketball League offers game time and talent scouting opportunities for Botswana’s national teams

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The ongoing Southern Basketball League (SBL) continues to play a crucial role in the development of basketball players for Botswana’s national teams.

According to the leagues committee’s media liaison officer, Phenyo Tsheko, the league provides consistent and competitive game time for both emerging and experienced players, helping them refine their skills and maintain match fitness under real-game conditions.

Talent pipeline for national teams

Speaking in a telephone interview, Tsheko noted that coaches for Botswana’s 3×3 and 5×5 national teams regularly attend SBL matches to scout for potential players.

“The league essentially acts as a talent pipeline, with standout performers often earning call-ups to national training camps and tournaments,” he said.

The scouting process has led to a number of league players being invited to national team try-outs and preparation camps. This, he said, ensures that national team selection is based on current form and performance in a competitive environment.

Improved competition levels

Reflecting on the current season, Tsheko described the level of competition as encouraging, noting positive growth in team participation and player development.

“There has been increased participation, with new teams joining and younger, more athletic players challenging veterans,” he said.

He added that compared to previous seasons, there is a noticeable improvement in team organisation, defensive intensity, and strategic execution. However, he acknowledged that areas such as game tempo, shooting accuracy, and basketball IQ still require attention.

Development pathways for youth

Tsheko highlighted SBL’s efforts to support youth development through affiliated clubs that operate academies or developmental squads. These younger teams often compete in Division 2 to gain competitive experience, with the goal of preparing them for higher levels of play.

“We’ve synchronised calendars to allow national coaches to monitor club performances,” he said. “We also host development camps and invite top league performers to national training sessions.”

Commitment to basketball growth

Tsheko emphasised that the league is viewed as a strategic bridge between club basketball and the national setup. The structure, he added, is designed not only to produce elite players but also to establish long-term sustainability in the sport.

He said SBL remains committed to contributing to the growth of basketball in Botswana, both at the grassroots and national levels.