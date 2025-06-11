Makgatle Leads Africa in Chess

Although Botswana does not have any players on this year’s continental team, Makgatle’s appointment marks a notable presence of the country in the leadership ranks of the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in London

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) public relations officer Goitsemodimo Makgatle has been appointed by the Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) to manage Team Mother Continent at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship, currently underway in London, United Kingdom.

The tournament began on 10 June and is scheduled to run until 16 June 16. Makgatle’s role is that of Team Manager, a position the ACC refers to as “Captain,” though she will not be playing.

The pan-African team

Known as Team Mother Continent, the Africa team comprises selected chess players from various African nations.

The squad includes Deborah Ebimobo-Ere Quickpen (Nigeria), Philip Selikem Amoako (Ghana), Fy Antenaina Rakotomaharo (Madagascar), Harold Wanyama (Uganda), Fouzi Ali (Libya), Banele Mhango (South Africa), and Aun Younis (Libya).

According to a statement from the ACC, the players were chosen based on their performances in the previous year. The team also includes three teenage players as part of an effort to bring youthful energy to the competition.

No Batswana on the team

Although Botswana does not have any players on this year’s continental team, Makgatle’s appointment marks a notable presence of the country in the championship’s leadership ranks.

Speaking in a telephone interview, she said the selection was made directly by the ACC. “I will be leading the team in a role known as Captain but will not be playing because I’ll be more of a team manager,” she said.

Makgatle noted that her appointment reflects broader recognition of her work within the Botswana Chess Federation, where she has served for two years. “It means a lot to me,” she said.

Regional milestone

“It shows that my efforts are being recognised. It also shows that BCF is being recognised and this, I believe, will motivate us to continue trying our best to elevate the status of chess in Botswana.”

The participation of the team in London was made possible by the sponsorship of WR Logistics, which the ACC has credited for supporting the African delegation’s travel and preparations.